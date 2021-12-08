Adele's fans who plan to go to the singer's upcoming Las Vegas concert residency will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with proof of a negative test.

The latest requirement to enter Adele's show in Las Vegas was confirmed by a notification from Ticketmaster's website, saying that the event organizer is "requiring all attendees" to be fully vaccinated, The Daily Mail reported.

It also said that attendees must also have a negative COVID-19 test "within 48-hours of the event." According to Ticketmaster, vaccination proof and the test results should be issued by "the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test," as "tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted."

These requirements will apply to all people eligible to "receive a vaccine, with no allowance for exemptions per Nevada directives."

Children who wish to attend the "Weekends With Adele" concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas but are ineligible to be vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test over the past 48-hour span and wear a mask.

Ticket Selling for Adele's Las Vegas Residency Pushed Back to Wednesday

The ticket selling for Adele's upcoming Las Vegas concert residency was pushed back to Wednesday.

Initially, the tickets for the "Rolling in the deep" singer's upcoming shows were set to go on sale on Tuesday. However, Ticketmaster announced that an Amazon Web Services outage had impacted them, 8News Now reported.

"Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales Scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience," Ticketmaster tweeted.

Ticketmaster added that the fans will receive an email with updated information about their new "presale time."

Adele's Las Vegas Concert Residency

Last month, Adele announced that she would play twice a weekend in Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace from January 21 thru April 16.

According to Variety, the singer will perform two shows each weekend for a total of 12 weeks, except from February 18 to 19, when Van Morrison performs at the venue.

Adele is expected to perform her timeless hits at The Colosseum, which can accommodate up to 4,100 people. The Las Vegas residency came after the "Rolling in the Deep" singer released her fourth studio album entitled "30," which debuted number one on the Billboard 200 in the week of November 30.

The said album also debuted at No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries and became one of the biggest selling albums of 2021 in just three days, with more than 835,000 units, topping the "Evermore" album of Taylor Swift that had sold 462,000 copies over 11 months.

