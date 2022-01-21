New Mexico's government is calling out the National Guard to help keep classrooms open by serving as substitute teachers amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Because of this announcement, New Mexico is the first state to ask for National Guard troops to become substitute teachers in response to COVID staffing shortages.

Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said that preschools and K-12 public schools in the state need school staff, especially teachers, so classes can be kept open.

For the past few years, the Southwestern U.S. state has always come short of educators and other school staff. Because of this, New Mexico was forced to rely on long-term substitute teachers to guide students.

New Mexico Asks Help From the National Guard

According to PBS.org, New Mexico currently needs around 800 substitute teachers and daycare workers. Grisham is expecting National Guard to send their troops to act as subs, as reported by Army Times.

Aside from the National Guard, New Mexico's government is also calling out state bureaucrats to serve as temporary educators.

"We've determined that we have enough state employees, with the volunteer support with the Guard, to get to that 500 fairly readily, and that's just looking at key departments like the education department and veterans department," Grisham said.

Once the National Guard sends their troops, the school districts will decide if the personnel should wear their uniforms or just casual clothes.

New Mexico's COVID-19 Status

KOB 4 reported that New Mexico recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on January 20 alone, increasing the total infected cases to 431,887.

On the other hand, 24 new death cases caused by the deadly novel coronavirus were also recorded. Right now, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state reached more than 6,200.

These details just show that the U.S. state's COVID-19 status is getting worst, especially after new variants such as Omicron, Deltracron, and IHU appeared. Currently, New Mexico and other states in the U.S. are making drastic efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

As a citizen, the best thing you can do is follow the government's instructions so that you can protect yourself, your family, and your friends.

