Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that former president Donald Trump held secret meetings in the White House residence days before January 6.

Grisham reportedly told the committee about Trump's meetings in the East Wing of the White House. The revelation came from two sources familiar with the matter, according to The Guardian.

Sources said Grisham also told the panel that the details of whether Trump actually planned to attend the march to the Capitol after his speech at the rally on the Ellipse would be memorialized in documents handed over to the Secret Service.

The sources noted that the committee's interview with the former senior Trump aide was more significant than expected.

Grisham reportedly gave the panel new details about Trump's White House, as well as what the former president was doing before the Capitol riot.

Grisham met with the select committee on January 5, telling the press that she "cooperated fully" with the House investigators, Daily Mail reported.

White House Has Yet to Release Visitor Logs for Donald Trump's Meetings

The White House never released visitor logs for meetings that Donald Trump or other officials held at the White House. Investigators have long since taken an interest in who Trump met with at that time.

In December 2020, members of the press at the White House spotted "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted Trump's election overturn effort in the courts.

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell was also seen at the White House on January 15, 2021, after Grisham left.

Donald Trump and Select Committee on January 6 Attack

Fox News host Sean Hannity had advised Donald Trump on January 7, 2021 to have "no more stolen election talk," according to The New York Times.

Documents disclosed showed in clear detail how closely Hannity has worked with the White House aides in an effort to persuade the former president to abandon his false claims about election fraud.

Hannity also texted former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a day after the attack. Hannity described a five-point plan for approaching conversations with the former president, as shown in the documents released by the select committee.

The Fox News host also appeared to be citing possibilities that Trump could be impeached, faced with mass resignations from his staff, or temporarily removed from office by a group of his cabinet secretaries through the 25th Amendment.

Hannity also urged McEnany to keep the former president away from certain advisers, saying, "Key now. No more crazy people." McEnany replied by saying, "Yes 100%."

Meanwhile, the National Archives said Thursday that it was preparing to provide about 800 pages of contested documents from Trump's administration.

The move came after the Supreme Court ruled against blocking access to the documents on Wednesday. According to USA Today, the drove of documents included call logs and handwritten notes.

Jeffrey Robbins, a former assistant U.S. attorney and lawyer for the Senate Permanent Committee on Investigations, noted that the documents would allow congressional investigators to hone their questions of witnesses.

Robbins added that the documents allow the committee to ask very specific questions that they might not otherwise be in a position to ask.

