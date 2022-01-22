Rio de Janeiro Carnival street parades in Brazil will not happen as planned. Instead of happening in the final week of February, the festivities in the world-known city were moved in late April.

This is not the first time that the parades have been delayed. In 2020, the city's officials also decided to move the festivities because of the global COVID pandemic.

Now, the ongoing health crisis has once again forced Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes to do the same thing this year.

According to Channel News Asia, the Carnival activities were moved to prevent the further spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Rio de Janeiro Carnival Street Parades in Brazil Delayed

NPR reported that Rio de Janeiro, together with Sao Paolo, another popular city in Brazil, decided to hold the parades until April 21.

Rio de Janeiro's mayor and his Sao Paulo counterpart, Mayor Ricardo Nunes, conducted a video call to discuss the health crisis in Brazil. They coordinated with their health secretaries so that they could properly decide on what to do next.

"The decision was made respecting for the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to drive vaccination throughout the country," as stated in the joint letter of Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro cities on Friday.

Samba School Parades in Brazil Will Still Happen

Despite the sad news from the city mayors, the popular Sapucaí carnival, the parade performed by Rio's samba schools, will still happen as planned. Paes clarified that these festivities would proceed at the Sambadrome just like before, without any delay, because authorities can control who goes into the stadium.

Participants and viewers are required to show their vaccination statuses and their negative COVID-19 test results before they can enter the arena.

As of the moment, both of the cities are still trying their best to lessen the coronavirus cases. Aside from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, some cities in Brazil also canceled their street parades. These include Teresina, Belem, Fortaleza, Florianopolis, Salvador, Campo Grande, Cuiaba, and Curitiba, as reported by CNN Travel.

