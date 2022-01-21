As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares for Thursday's vote on antitrust legislation that targets Big Tech digital platforms, nearly 7,000 small businesses sent more than 20,000 letters to members of Congress urging them to oppose this bill and others that would force companies like Google and Amazon to change their operations in ways that would hurt small businesses.

"For over a year Congress has ignored small businesses' concerns about recklessly ramming through sweeping anti-technology legislation," said 3C Executive Director Rob Retzlaff. "Small businesses shouldn't have to beg their elected officials to listen to them. Yet, here we are because certain lawmakers are more concerned about scoring political points than doing their jobs. They seemingly are listening to conscience-stricken tech industry billionaires who favor misguided legislation rather than small business taxpayers who live in their districts and employ their constituents."

The letter details fierce competition between large tech platforms for small business dollars, and that their size is what makes them so valuable to small businesses for so many services. Perhaps most importantly, digital tools lower the barrier for would-be entrepreneurs to start new businesses, quickly scale those businesses, hire more employees and earn more profits.

