The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday released a final report on Gabby Petito's case as the agency revealed that Brian Laundrie admitted to killing his fiancée in his notebook that was found alongside his remains.

According to the FBI in Denver, the discovery of Brian Laundrie admitting to his crimes came after a review of the notebook.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the FBI said in a statement.

Despite confirming that Laundrfie admitted to his crimes, the agency did not further on the specific words Brian wrote on the notebook in connection to killing Petito.

FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said that "logical investigative steps have been concluded in the case," and that their agency's probe did not identify "any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie" directly involved in the death of his fiancée, New York Post reported.

Schneider then offered their agency's gratitude to the public as the case involving Petito and Laundrie is coming to its conclusion.

"On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation," Schneider said, also thanking their partners from the local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the North Port Police Department confirmed on Friday that their department was briefed by the FBI about soon closing of Gabby Petito's case, Fox News noted.

Former Federal Prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted that when Laundrie's remains were found in October, the criminal investigation was "essentially over" unless authorities discovered another person of interest in Petito's death.

"The criminal case is done. There's no prosecuting a dead person," Rahmani said.

Gabby Petito's Family Thanks FBI

On Friday, Petito's family, through their family attorney Richard Stafford, thanked the FBI for their efforts in connection to Gabby's case.

"We truly appreciate the FBI's diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case, Stafford noted in the statement.

Petito's attorney also pointed out that the number of facts and information gathered by the FBI "leave no doubt" that Brian Laundrie was behind Gabby Petito's death.

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, also released a statement on Friday, expressing his hopes that the conclusion of Gabby and Brian's case may bring closure to both families.

"We can only hope that with today's closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace," Bertolino underscored.

Bertolino also pointed out that the tragedy surrounding Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie has caused "enormous emotional pain and suffering" to all those who loved them.

Petito and Laundrie Families Agrees on Property Distribution

The revelation of Brian Laundrie admitting to killing Gabby Petito came a day after their families agreed to split the couple's belongings as the influencer's parents met with the FBI in Tampa Florida on Thursday.

Bertolino confirmed that he and Stafford compiled a written agreement to specify how the property to be released by law enforcement will be distributed when the time comes.

The FBI did not mention on Friday which family will receive Brian Laundrie's notebook.

Bertolino said earlier that Brian's parents, Chis and Roberta Laundrie, were trying to get the notebook back as part of their formal proceedings to control their son's estate, which they filed in Sarasota County, Florida on December 8.

Meanwhile, Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, filed a petition request in the same county to obtain all of the possession of her late daughter in Laundrie's home on North Port Florida. However, court records did not mention which items Schmidt wanted to be collected.

It can be recalled that Gabby Petito's remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton Nation Park in Wyoming on September 19, after she went missing on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie on the other hand was named as the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito after he went back home alone in Florida 10 days before his fiancée was reported missing.

His remains were discovered in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, and an autopsy revealed that his death was due to a single gunshot wound in the head. His manner of death was determined as suicide.

Written By: Joshua Summers

