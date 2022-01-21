The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have finally reached an agreement regarding the couple's belongings.

The attorney for Laundrie's family Steven Bertolino told Fox News on Thursday that the two families reached an agreement about how the couple's property will be distributed.

"An agreement in principal with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached," Bertolino said.

Bertolino noted that this includes the notebook found near Laundrie's remains that the FBI will release. The families of both Petito and Laundrie have reportedly agreed to split the couple's belongings after the vlogger's parents met with the FBI in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. However, the reason for the meeting remained unknown, The Sun reported.

Who Will Get Brian Laundrie's Notebook?

Steven Bertolino said that he and Gabby Petito's family attorney, Rick Stafford, had compiled a written agreement "to detail how the property" to be released from law enforcement would be distributed when the time comes.

However, the lawyer did not say which family would get Brian Laundrie's notebook. The FBI has reportedly indicated that answers could be coming soon to questions about the notebook's contents.

"Today, the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office. We will be issuing a final statement shortly as our investigation will be coming to a close in the near future," an FBI Denver spokesperson told Fox News.

Bertolino earlier said that Laundrie's parents were trying to get the notebook back. It was reportedly part of the formal proceedings to control their son's estate.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, perhaps wanted to know if their son wrote anything in the notebook related to his last wishes since he did not leave a will. The FBI took the item after they found it during their search at the Carlton Reserve in Florida on the day they discovered Laundrie's remains.

FBI has yet to tell the elder Laundries whether investigators found anything pertinent to the case in the notebook. The FBI did not also say if what they recovered is even legible after spending weeks in the swamp.

Laundrie's parents filed the request in Sarasota County, Florida last December 8 to gain access to their son's estate as beneficiaries since he did not have a will. Records showed that they submitted their son's death certificate in court together with the details about his bank accounts and property.

Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, has filed a petition requesting to obtain all of her late daughter's possessions from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida.

Court records showed that Petito's mom filed a statement in Sarasota County on December 28 regarding Laundrie's estate battle. However, it does not state any specific items of Petito's that she wanted to collect. Petito lived at the Florida home with Brian Laundrie for two years before taking off on their cross-country road trip.

Meanwhile, North Port Police Department Spokesperson Josh Taylor told Fox News that he was not aware of any developments in the case that would have resulted in it being closed.

"We knew they would be meeting after the first of the year. I would think we would be briefed if in fact something was wrapping up," Taylor noted.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. They were traveling to Oregon when the Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The partial skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

