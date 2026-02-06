A man is set to plead guilty to a charge of assaulting an ICE officer and throwing feces at him while being held in a detention facility in New Mexico.

A federal complaint affidavit detailed by Border Report noted that the man in question is called Christopher Burnside.

The incident happened when a guard was opening the man's food tray slot when he was punched in the face and had feces thrown at him.

"Burnside assaulted a contract employee of the United States while the contract detention officer was engaged in the performance of his official duties," said a special agent of ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Documents claim that Burnside was ordered to be detained pending trial, with the judge justifying the decision by saying that Burnside lacks lawful immigration status in the country and has a history of violence and use of weapons.

The charge could land him in prison for a significant amount of time, and Burnside could be deported or removed after a lengthy incarceration, according to the outlet. Assaulting a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in prison if the assault involves physical contact.

Originally published on Latin Times