Many netizens are still not convinced that Brian Laundrie is already dead, even though it has been months since authorities found his skeletal remains in a Florida park.

People following this case think that Gabby Petito's fiance is still on the run in Mexico, Canada, or elsewhere. On Monday, an internet sleuth claimed that Laundrie is still alive because he's still the subject of a search.

According to a Twitter account with the handle @ManOfTheLibrary, Laundrie still has an active federal arrest warrant as of January 10 and "this proves that the FBI is still searching for him and needs legal justification to detain him if he is found."

The Twitter user added that Laundrie is also "listed as a safety risk to the community." The internet sleuth also shared screenshots of some documents that included a "date" list of court filings and issuance of an arrest warrant for Laundrie.

The Twitter user acquired the "history" list on January 10 from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), which provides an electronic public access service to U.S. federal court records.

The Twitter user captioned the images: "Proof that Brian Laundrie still has an active federal arrest warrant as of January 10, 2022. He is not dead. Otherwise the case would have been closed and the warrant squashed in October."

Proof that Brian Laundrie still has an active federal arrest warrant as of January 10, 2022. He is not dead. Otherwise the case would have been closed and the warrant squashed in October. Anyone can check for themselves on PACER. pic.twitter.com/cinLWmsFHu — Man of the Library (@ManOfTheLibrary) January 10, 2022

The Twitter sleuth further noted that he spoke to some of his "lawyers and law enforcement friends" about it. And they told him that "there is no legal explanation as to how a person who supposedly died in September 2021, can maintain an active federal arrest warrant in January 2022. Other than the FBI still believing that he is alive of course."

I’ve spoken to multiple lawyers and law enforcement friends. There is no legal explanation as to how a person who supposedly died in September 2021, can maintain an active federal arrest warrant in January 2022. Other than the FBI still believing that he is alive of course. — Man of the Library (@ManOfTheLibrary) January 10, 2022

In the replies, some netizens were also convinced that Laundrie is "not dead" and believes "he did flee."

FBI Investigation on Brian Laundrie Still 'Open' and Charge Against Him Is Still 'Active'

In November, News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin said the FBI investigation on the couple's case is still open even though it was nearly a month since Brian Laundrie's remains were found.

"Many are asking for a Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case update. There isn't much - but here are a few nuggets. The FBI investigation is still open," Entin tweeted.

Because of the FBI's ongoing investigation, Entin said the North Port Police Department in Florida could not release any reports or videos they had requested.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie over debit card fraud on September 23. The FBI Denver earlier said the issued warrant was pursuant to the use of unauthorized access devices related to Laundrie's activities following Petito's death.

Laundrie reportedly used a debit card and PIN for accounts that did not belong to him for charges of more than $1,000 sometime between August 30 and September 1. Court documents showed that Laundrie "knowingly with intent to defraud" used a debit card belonging to Petito.

According to Entin, the "federal bank fraud charge case" for the use of "unauthorized access devices" that Laundrie is facing in Wyoming "is still open and active."

Entin noted that federal prosecutors would likely file a motion to drop proceedings in the case once Laundrie's death certificate has been issued.

Records showed that Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, recently submitted their son's death certificate in a Florida court together with the details of his bank account as part of their petition to gain access to their son's estate. However, there still no report if Laundrie's case in Wyoming has already been closed.

'Brian Laundrie Is Still Alive,' Claims an Email in Laundrie's Estate Case

An email from an unknown sender also claimed that Brian Laundrie is still alive despite the autopsy result that certified the death of Gabby Petito's fiance.

The email was reportedly part of the court filings in Laundrie's estate case in which his parents are trying to gain access to the $20,000 in their son's Bank of America account.

A copy of the email obtained by The Sun last month said that "Brian Laundrie is still alive." The unknown sender attached an extremely grainy image of Laundrie "running down from the street caught on CCTV on December 3, 2021."

The sender also alleged that Laundrie "is being helped by a friend and family member" without accusing his parents.

"So, I don't think you should not grant a cremate for Brian Christopher Laundrie, who is the son of Roberta and Christopher Laundrie," the wild note concluded.

According to The Sun, "no further action" was taken by the court after receiving the anonymous email. The elder Laundries filed the petition to gain access to their son's estate on December 8. The couple asked to become the estate's administrators since Laundrie did not have a will.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. They were traveling to Oregon when the Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The partial skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

