An email from an unknown sender claimed that Brian Laundrie is still alive despite the autopsy result that certified the death of Gabby Petito's fiance.

According to The Sun, the email was part of the court filings in Laundrie's estate case, in which his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, are trying to gain access to the $20,000 in their son's Bank of America account.

A copy of the email obtained by The Sun said that "Brian Laundrie is still alive." The unknown sender attached an extremely grainy image of Laundrie "running down from the street caught on CCTV on December 3, 2021."

The sender also alleged that Laundrie "is being helped by a friend and family member" without accusing his parents.

"So, I don't think you should not grant a cremate for Brian Christopher Laundrie, who is the son of Roberta and Christopher Laundrie," the wild note concluded.

According to The Sun, "no further action" was taken by the court after receiving the anonymous email. On December 8, the elder Laundries filed the petition to gain access to their son's estate. The couple asked to become the estate's administrators.

Records showed that Laundrie's parents submitted their son's death certificate in court together with the details about his bank accounts and property.

Gabby Petito's Mom Files Claim For Her Belongings at Brian Laundrie's Home

As Brian Laundrie's parents asked for control of their son's estate, Gabby Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, has filed a petition requesting all of her late daughter's possessions from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida.

According to The Sun, Nichole's request comes as part of the elder Laundries' petition to collect access to their son's $20,000 estate following his suicide.

Court records showed Petito's mom filed a statement in Sarasota County, Florida on Tuesday regarding Laundrie's estate battle. However, it does not state any specific items of Petito's that she wanted to collect.

"The basis for the claim is possession or control of personal property of Gabby Petito," Nichole's claim reads. It added that "the amount of the claim is unknown and is both now due and will become due on the release of personal property."

The request stated that "the claim is contingent or unliquidated because it is unknown if the decedent's final photos, videos and words are contained in the property."

Meanwhile, the attorney for Laundrie's family, Steven Bertolino, told The Sun on Tuesday that the family will not challenge Nichole's claim.

"This is a mere formality. Mrs. Schmidt is seeking Gabby's possessions," the lawyer noted. According to Bertolino, Nichole requested to recover all of Petito's belongings from Laundrie's home.

The lawyer said arrangements would be made, and they would be given to Petito's family "without contest." Gabby Petito lived at the Florida home with Brian Laundrie for two years before taking off on their cross-country road trip.

Deaths of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

