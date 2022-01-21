Donald Trump's executive order draft was found that it would have authorized the secretary of defense to send National Guard troops to confiscate voting machines around the country in the weeks after the 2020 election.

The order was not signed by the former president. It also would have appointed a special counsel to "institute all criminal and civil proceedings right based on the evidence gathered, according to an NBC News report.

The draft of the executive order noted that it would call on the defense secretary to release an assessment 60 days after the action started, which would have been set after Trump was about to leave office on January 20.

Politico obtained the said executive order. However, it did not say how it acquired the document or whose possession it was in.

Trump's drafted executive order seems to be among the documents that the House select committee was looking at in light of the January 6 attack.

It was part of the trove of documents that the select committee was asking from the National Archives.

Donald Trump's Unsigned Executive Order

The executive was dated December 16, 2020 and was entitled "PRESIDENTIAL FINDINGS TO PRESERVE COLLECT AND ANALYZE NATIONAL SECURITY INFORMATION REGARDING THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION," according to a CNBC report.

The executive order echoes the claims made by lawyer Sidney Powell, as well as former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a December 18 meeting at the White House.

The draft does not name the person that Trump would appoint as a special counsel. However, it does refer to the person a "her."

The report also mentioned a "forensic report" that was touted by Powell falsely claiming that Dominion Voting System machines of being deliberately designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud, while also influencing election results.

Meanwhile, Dominion is suing Powell for defamation.

The company has strongly refuted the claims, while dozens of courts around the country threw out cases claiming widespread fraud.

Trump's lawyers have sought to keep the document and other White House information from reaching the hands of the select committee.

However, the January 6 panel started receiving documents after a Supreme Court ruling declined Trump's bid to shield the documents, according to a Daily Mail report.

Meanwhile, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also said that she learned about secret meetings held in White House before the January 6 incident.

Grisham said that people were pushing "bonkers" legal theories.

Trump had claimed that he was entitled to keep the documents undercover with his executive privilege.

However, U.S. President Joe Biden has revoked the executive privilege over documents.

Evidence emerged in court papers that prosecutors have posed questions to at least one January 6 defendant, which involved Trump and his allies to disrupt the certification of Biden's victory, according to The New York Times report.

The papers were filed by a defense lawyer in the case of Brandon Straka. Straka was a former hairstylist who founded a group called Walk Away Foundation, seeking to persuade Democratic voters to leave the party.

