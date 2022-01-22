A Mexico court sentenced former New York Yankees pitcher Sergio Mitre to 50 years in prison on Thursday for raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's toddler daughter.

According to Daily Mail, a court in the northeastern state of Coahuila found Mitre guilty on Wednesday for the femicide that occurred on July 12, 2020, involving the 22-month-old child identified as Ines. The former Yankees pitcher was also ordered to pay $66,429 in restitution damages.

Prosecutors said Mitre assaulted the daughter of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Liliana Ines, at his home in the Coahuila municipality of Saltillo the day before the child had passed away.

The beating and the sexual assault on the child reportedly started when Mitre expressed unwillingness to support Liliana's wishes to continue her pregnancy.

Liliana told the court during the trial that the former Yankees player wanted to force her to abort their child when she was four months pregnant. However, it was not known if she carried the pregnant child to full term.

Prosecutors noted that Mitre continued to punch a defenseless Ines in her lower back on July 11, 2020 after an argument ensued between him and Liliana.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sergio Mitre Sentenced to 50 Years in Mexico Prison

Liliana Ines rushed the child to Saltillo Children's Hospital after the infant started vomiting and fainting. However, the doctors declared her dead several hours after being admitted.

Records showed that Ines had been physically abused and had what they called "raccoon eyes" associated with traumatic head injuries, Fox 5 San Diego News reported. The medical examiner noted that the girl suffered a fatal blow to the base of her skull and had bled to death.

An autopsy report released by the Coahuila State Office of the Attorney General showed that Ines had been sexually assaulted, and her death resulted from a hypovolemic shock that caused her renal artery to bleed out.

Mitre was arrested a day after Ines' death. A week after his arrest, he was charged with femicide and the improper abuse of a minor.

The former Yankees pitcher sought to clear himself from the charges by telling investigators that Ines had fallen down a flight of stairs and that Liliana was responsible for her daughter's death by bringing up her domestic violence past.

According to Proceso, Sergio Mitre must publicly apologize for his actions. The court, made of three judges, also directed him to hold a memorial to commemorate Ines.

Sergio Mitre's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested

The child's mother was also arrested on August 26 and was charged with femicide. But last October 8, Liliana Ines was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sergio Mitre was also arrested in September 2019 in connection to a domestic dispute with a woman identified as Jazmin at a hotel in Saltillo. However, charges were dropped after he paid a fine.

The incident at the hotel was caught on a surveillance camera. In the footage, a naked Jazmin was seen running out of a room, going to the elevator area before Mitre chased her down as a man looked on.

The former Yankees player escorted the woman down the hallway and pushed her back into their room. Mitre attended Montgomery High School in South San Diego before pitching for Major League Baseball teams such as the New York Yankees and Florida Marlins.

Sergio Mitre continued to pitch extensively toward the end of his career for several clubs in Mexico, such as the Tijuana Toros.

