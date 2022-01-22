Adele fans are demanding that the singer pays for the cost of their hotels and flight tickets after she canceled her Las Vegas shows less than 24 hours before the opening night.

The Daily Mail reported that numerous people from across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the U.K., and Europe sent emails to their outlet, saying they had already flown to Las Vegas to see the singer's show entitled "Weekends with Adele."

Gabriel, one of the fans who emailed the outlet, said they flew from Quebec, Canada to Las Vegas for the show. Gabriel noted that they lost a large sum of money on plane tickets and hotels "to come see her for nothing."

"Absolutely unacceptable, they [Adele's team] have not mentioned anything about compensation for the travel expenses we had," Gabriel said.

Another fan named Thomas Wright from South Carolina said he and his friend spent $445 each for the ticket, $1,600 for the flights and hotels, $100 for COVID tests, and $400 for new outfits.

"I know I will not be able to get off of work... [and] wouldn't be able to afford to come back. This trip has been a collection of Christmas and birthday gifts plus saving for myself," Wright noted.

In response to the fans' demand for compensation, Caesar's Palace, the venue for Adele's show, announced that fans who booked rooms for the concert through its website or call centers would be fully refunded.

Regarding the flight tickets, it advised fans to check with the airlines for their cancellation policy.

On the other hand, Ticketmaster urged Adele fans to hold on to their tickets, saying that new dates would be released. However, it also said they would give refunds if people applied online.

Adele Fans Don't Believe COVID Was Cause of Las Vegas Shows Cancellation

Aside from fans demanding refunds on their expenses, other Adele fans do not believe that COVID was the cause of the concert's cancellation.

One Twitter user does not "buy" Adele's excuses for canceling her shows, saying the singer seemed like she has "bad stage fright."

Adele seems like she has bad stage fright. I don’t buy her excuse at all…. — Slim Belushi (@AmazonCan) January 21, 2022

Another user said there was "more going on than people are being told" about Adele's show. The user noted that the cancellation of the 24 shows in Las Vegas does not make sense when "perhaps only the first few weeks could have been postponed."

Doesn't make sense, does it? 24 concerts cancelled in Las Vegas when perhaps only the first few weeks could have been postponed. More going on here than people are being told. — Chelseasue (@MarcosA3CFC) January 21, 2022

One user added that cancellations are written into Adele's set list, citing the singer's canceled show in Wembley. The user further noted that putting a show like this during the pandemic and without a plan B was not "strategic."

A moment ago I felt sorry for @Adele, but I’m not buying into it now. Poor fans. Cancellations are written into her set list… Wembley, now Vegas. What about Hyde Park? Putting a show like this on in a pandemic and without a plan B wasn’t strategic. — Tim Hill (@simplytim) January 21, 2022

Adele's Las Vegas Shows Can Be Delayed Until June

Adele decided to cancel all her shows at the 11th hour on Thursday when many fans were flying in or had already arrived in Las Vegas.

Adele announced the decision in a tearful Instagram video, apologizing and telling fans that she had been forced to cancel the shows following a COVID outbreak.

Insiders told The Sun that Adele's Las Vegas residency could be postponed until June or 2023 due to the singer's packed schedule.

Sources said Adele had other commitments, such as the Brit Awards next month and Hyde Park gigs in July.

'There are two slots in this year's calendar, from the end of February to the start of May. And from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can't work, then it could be 2023 by the time they're rescheduled," the sources said.

The insiders added that the rest of the weekend dates this year at Caesars Palace were also taken up by other acts, including Rod Stewart and Sting.

"Weekends With Adele" was due to run through April in Las Vegas, with the singer performing her biggest hits and most of her songs in her new album "30."

