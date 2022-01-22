On the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris taking office, AAPI Victory Fund reflects on the administration's accomplishments and growth, including priorities for the remainder of Biden's presidency.

AAPI Victory Fund Acting President Brad Jenkins issued the following statement:

"In their first year in office, President Biden and Vice President Harris have delivered for Asian Americans and the American people by implementing numerous progressive policies such as assembling a coronavirus task force to successfully vaccinate 209 million Americans, passing the largest infrastructure bill in American history, passing the COVID-19 hate crimes bill to fight Asian American discrimination, re-instating the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, confirming a record number of judges in lower courts, introducing legislation for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and appointing AAPI nominees to be integral members of his administrative staff and the judiciary."

"One name, which stands out from the rest of Biden's AAPI nominees, is Pakistani-American businessman Dilawar Syed. Syed was appointed to be the Deputy Administrator for the Small Business Administration months ago, yet his nomination continues to be stymied due to Senate Republicans' fear of America's majority minority future. As our nation struggles to get a handle on COVID-19, blocking nominee Syed's confirmation is nothing short of self-sabotage. The small business community and our economic future is in dire need of Mr. Syed's leadership."

"As President Biden and Vice President Harris begin their second year in office, we hope that the administration will continue to prioritize American prosperity and economic health. We look forward to seeing Biden-Harris make good on the promises they've pledged to the American people and are proud to support leaders dedicated to building our nation back better."

