This afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver speeches on federal voting rights legislation. After nearly a year emphasizing the importance of voting rights, Biden and Harris are expected to address the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, a move many advocates fear will yet again culminate in inaction.

As critical midterm elections loom, and Republican-led legislatures across the country add restrictions to voting, it is now more important than ever that the Biden administration lays out a plan of action for Congress to enact federal legislation that will protect the right to vote nationwide.

AAPI Victory Alliance Executive Director Varun Nikore issued the following statement:

"Voting rights is the pillar of our democracy. AAPI Victory Alliance stands with fellow advocates in urging the Biden administration to shepherd across the finish line federal legislation that will protect the right to vote as we head into midterms, and beyond. As AAPIs were responsible for the highest increase in electoral engagement than any other in the 2020 election, voting rights stands at the central core of our newfound electoral empowerment. It is our sincere hope that, beyond advocacy and vocal support, President Biden and Vice President Harris will today outline a concrete plan of action for protecting the most bedrock American rights: the right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections that are not tainted by partisan manipulation."

"Voting rights is a national issue and, at this very moment, those rights are at stake. In Georgia, where Biden and Harris will speak today, after constituents decisively voted for new leadership in 2020, Republicans in the legislature decided that they could not win on the merits of their ideas alone. Instead, extremist lawmakers passed a voter suppression law that simply cuts out the electorate they know won't vote for them. Georgia is far from the only state overtly acting against the ideals of democracy."

"Ahead of the speeches, and in lieu of fanfare, we urge President Biden to give us a plan of action to protect and expand the right to vote. The Senate must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act; the fate of our democracy depends on it."

