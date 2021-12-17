Ahead of next year's 2022 midterm elections, AAPI Victory Alliance is working with lawmakers and community organizers in Alaska to learn about the community's needs, the investments necessary to establish AAPI infrastructure, and how to mobilize the state's AAPI electorate to turn the purple state blue.

AK State Senator Scott Kawasaki: "When we're talking about the AAPI community, it's crucial to develop the AAPI electorate in Alaska. Some of the cities in Alaska with the largest AAPI population include Kodiak with 41%, Ketchikan with 12.5%, Anchorage with 9.4%, Sitka with 7%, Juneau with 6.5%, and Fairbanks with 4.3%."

"We're a growing population especially in Anchorage where we've seen a big growth rate in recent years of immigrants, and those folks are voters. They vote strongly, they vote with their convictions, and they've really shaped elections. It's important that Alaska is seen as a place where we can change elections. We can turn elections, quickly and swiftly."

Ryan Schryver, Executive Director of Progress Alaska: "Alaska is unique because of the size and scope of the landscape. We have a huge amount of land but relatively few people, which allows us to have different relationships with our neighbors and with our community than many folks in the lower 48 do."

"Even though we are seeing an increase in racial diversity within the state's electorate, we aren't seeing that reflected in our elected officials. That is a direct result of the fact that we haven't been investing in our communities of color, from the progressive side, in the ways we should. We have a lot of work to do because right now, communities of color are woefully underrepresented compared to their overall demographics."

Genevieve Mina, Board Member at Alaska Center: "The important thing about organizing with the AAPI community in Alaska, which hasn't happened quite yet, is gaining trust. With the resources we have now, advocate groups can only engage during election cycles, so partnerships with organizations focused on year-round organizing can bridge that gap."

"Building more partnerships and relationships is really important for the AAPI community to be a part of the conversation and at the table. Many of our recent state elections have been determined by a handful of votes, so in Alaska, every vote counts. "

