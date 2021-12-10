President Joe Biden announced today the launch of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), following Executive Order 14031 from May.

WHIAANPI will be co-chaired by dedicated champions of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

For AAPI Victory Alliance, this milestone is particularly momentous, as the organization (previously AAPI Progressive Action) was founded by former commissioners of President Obama's White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2017. In early 2021, AAPI Victory Alliance advocated for the Initiative's reestablishment amid a surge in anti-Asian violence.

Under the direction of executive director Krystal Ka'ai, the Initiative will drive an ambitious whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AANHPI communities.

Today's launch of WHIAANHPI also includes the announcement of its Interagency Working Group and Regional Network, two vital groups of federal officials working to fulfill the Initiative's policy goals and national outreach.

AAPI Victory Alliance Chairman Tung Nguyen issued the following statement:

"We are thrilled that the White House Initiative is being led by Secretary Becerra, Ambassador Tai, and Executive Director Ka'ai. As an organization that was started by former commissioners of the Initiative, we are keenly aware of its power in changing policies that affect the lives of AANHPIs, and we look forward to working with the Initiative leadership to synergize our work."

