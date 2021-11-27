AAPI Victory Alliance Executive Director Varun Nikore recently appeared on the Stepping Into Truth podcast to discuss how the AAPI community played an important role in shaping key elections-specifically in 2020, where we saw the greatest increase in voter turnout by the AAPI community in history.

READ NEXT: AAPI Victory Fund Endorses New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for Re-Election

Highlights of Varun's Interview:

"In response to barriers to the ballot box, it's the language barriers that are often the biggest barriers on the front end, and more as of late in this last election. Because of what we witnessed during the Trump years, we got activated, we got organized. We participated civically, the likes of which AAPIs have not in the history of this country."

"What we experienced from 2016 to 2020 was the greatest increase of voting participation by any one community in the history of our country. We went from under-voting in national elections by 15 to 17 percentage points to close to parity in one four-year campaign cycle."

"What we saw in Georgia was a very active, progressive establishment that got started, even before Stacey Abrams started organizing, and she deserves so much credit. It was like a 200% increase from 2016 to 2020, both in the general election for Joe Biden and then also the two Senate runoffs. And we know that Georgia was won by Joe Biden by approximately 16,000 votes. And our increase in voting from 2016 to 2020 was 64-65,000 votes approximately."

"Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina are the fastest growing states in this country because AAPI's are either number one or number two fastest migrating to those states. We flipped Arizona and Georgia in this last election. Could Texas be next?"

Listen to Varun's interview on Stepping Into Truth HERE:

READ MORE: AAPI Victory Fund President Varun Nikore Joined SiriusXM's Lurie Daniel Favors Show to Discuss Growing AAPI Electorate