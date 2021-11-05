Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu has won her election bid, and became the city's first AAPI and first woman mayor in over 400 years.

In March of this year, AAPI Victory Fund endorsed Wu as one of its "Rising Star" candidates for its slate of mayoral candidates. Now, AAPI Victory Fund congratulates Wu on her historic victory, and is proud to support her as she assumes the position of Boston City Mayor and beyond.

AAPI Victory Fund Founder and Chairman Shekar Narasimhan issued the following statement:

"Today, AAPI Victory Fund proudly celebrates Michelle Wu's historic win as the first Chinese American mayor, the first woman mayor in 400 years, and the first AAPI woman to serve as Boston City Mayor. This is a triumph for not only Michelle Wu but also for the AAPI community nationwide. AAPIs are, on large accounts, invisible in politics, including local mayoral elections. Wu's victory is a major step forward for AAPI political representation both in Boston, and throughout all levels of government."

"With Michelle Wu at the helm, Boston will become more inclusive, more equitable, and its representatives more diverse. We at AAPI Victory Fund are hopeful that her history-shaping win will empower the next generation of AAPI leaders to aim high, dream big, and believe that the power to enact change is well within reach, regardless of religion, ethnicity or gender. We are incredibly proud of Michelle Wu on her triumphant run and historic win, and we can't wait to see all the progress she makes as Boston City Mayor."

