Former UFC and Bellator fighter Maiquel Falcao was found dead after he was stabbed in his hometown in Brazil early Sunday morning.

Falcao was found outside a bar in his hometown Pelotas, Brazil with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, according to a Cageside Press News report.

He was brought to a hospital for surgery. However, he passed away a short time later. There were also broken bottles found at the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating the events surrounding Falcao's killing. The veteran UFC fighter was 40 years old when he died.

As of now, no other follow-ups to Falco's death have been announced, according to an SB Nation News report.

Falcao is survived by his wife, Natalia, and their son.

Local police have launched an investigation with the municipality's Emergency Police Station.

The case is being investigated by Felix Rafanhim from the Homicide and Protection of Persons Police Station. Rafanhim said that no witnesses have been named and that the authorities still do not have a motive, according to a Mirror report.

He added that shards of glass were found next to the body. Authorities said they believed that Falcao was stabbed.

READ NEXT: Brazil Suspends Cruise Ship Activity Amid Omicron Variant Surge

Maiquel Falcao's UFC Fighting History

Falcao was featured once for the UFC way back in November 2019. He managed to beat Gerald Harris by unanimous decision at UFC 123, according to another SB Nation report.

The Brazilian fighter competed in several other notable promotions such as Bellator, KSW, and Fight Nights Global, among others.

Falcao had a range of well-known opponents during his career. His foes included UFC veteran Fabio Maldonado, former KSW champ Mamed Khalidov, and former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko.

Falcao was known as the "Big Rig" in the fighting industry. He joined Bellator two years later and won a middleweight Grand Prix tournament. He came up short when he fought for a vacant 185-pound title against Shlemenko before being released due to legal issues.

In 2019, he fought in Sochi, Russia, and lost his fourth consecutive fight.

On the other hand, Falcao was reportedly involved in a brawl at a gas station in 2013. He and a friend ended up being brought to a hospital.

The incident happened when Falcao made advances on a pair of females inside the gas station. The acquaintances of two women then retaliated, which resulted in the altercation outside. Falcao was caught with his friend Kaue Mena, who was also an undefeated MMA fighter.

The incident at a gas station was caught on camera, wherein it was shown that Mena was being floored with a length of wood. Mena was left in a coma. However, he later recovered but never fought again.

Falcao and Mena were expelled from their team in light of the incident. Their team at the time was Renovacao Fight Team. However, Mena shouldered little for the fight that occurred in 2013.

Falcao continued to compete regularly across South America, Europe, and Russia.

READ MORE: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Says Only God Can Remove Him From Power Amid Rallies, Supreme Court Fight

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Ex lutador de MMA Maiquel Falcão é morto - from Metropolitana Web MG





