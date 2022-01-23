Chicago-based pop artist Adem Dalipi is kicking the new year off with an R&B infused track called "Call You Mine."

With its radio hip-hop reminisce and smooth crooning vocals, this track hones in on the message of pining for someone who doesn't seem to be giving you the time of day, despite the past relationship you may have had with them. This track is one that Dalipi was able to push himself on musically and pull inspiration from areas he may not have normally looked to:

"'Call You Mine' is a song that I originally wrote on keyboard. It's about reminiscing over the past you had with someone, and asking for another chance. It really took my songwriting outside of a box I was in too, letting me experiment with modern songs and influences, such as Russ, who played a big influence on the song. " - Adem Dalipi

Chicago-based Adem Dalipi is a blues-influenced Pop/RnB artist and producer, in the style of John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Shawn Mendes, and recently became a Yamaha Guitar Ambassador.

After attending the 2015 Chicago Blues Fest, Dalipi became enthralled with the blues and was particularly moved by Buddy Guy's rain-soaked yet blistering performance. After the set, Dalipi took it upon himself to study the blues genre and some of the greats.

In 2019, he caught the attention of a producer from American Idol and was invited to audition for the long-running television series. Dalipi impressed the judges throughout the audition process and was even awarded the Golden Ticket to Hollywood week, where he met other artists and performed in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Dalipi has been featured on Cleveland.com, the Daily Herald, Good Day Stateline, Chicago SoundCheck, and was even a Featured Artist on the Chicago Music Guide, just to name a few. More recently, his song "Sixth St." was spun on WCGO radio 95.9, and his music has received airplay on Chicago's Radio Station WLUW 88.7 and Rockfords "#1 Hit Music Station" 97ZOK.

Be sure to stream Adem Dalipi's newest track "Call You Mine" on all streaming platforms.

