On Sunday, firefighters gained greater control of a wildfire that had closed a scenic coastal route in northern California and threatened the Bixby Creek Bridge, which is known for its spectacular concrete arch support.

The blaze - called the Colorado Fire - about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Monterey and just north of the area known as Big Sur, broke out on Friday night and crossed the Pacific Coast Highway, burning for a while on the ocean side of the road.

The famous bridge, Bixby Creek soaring 260 feet over the gorge and the Pacific Ocean below, was approached by the fire but was not damaged.

Fire is 35% Contained

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) claimed in an update that the fire was 35 percent contained on Sunday night, up from the morning's figure of 25 percent.

The wildfire was limited to around 700 acres (283 hectares), down from 1,050 acres in the morning, a revision it attributed to "accurate mapping."

Cal Fire noted, "The fire behavior was moderate, with wind-driven runs late Saturday night and into Sunday morning."

The fire department added that the crew's efforts to establish and improve containment lines and mop up hotspots will continue.

According to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette, such fires are unusual for this time of year, as the Colorado Fire has scorched more than 100 acres in an area that hasn't had a January fire in more than a decade.

In recent years, California's wildfire season has become longer and more severe, fueled at least in part by climate change and a two-decade drought.

Evacuation orders are required for 'all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek,' according to Monterey County officials.

Monterey County is home to about 430,000 people, and the number of people affected by the order is unknown.

According to CNN, the Red Cross is providing shelter at Carmel Middle School for individuals displaced by the wildfire. In addition, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Twitter that they will provide emergency pet supplies.

National Weather Service said that the fire started when the humidity was low and the wind was gusting offshore. In several locations of Northern California, wind gusts exceeded 100 miles per hour on Saturday morning, prompting the weather service to issue wind advisories.

The Colorado Fire follows on the promises of the Biden administration's pledges to address the country's wildfire crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $600 million government investment on Friday to help California rebuild from the wildfires that ravaged the state last year.

Just as recently as this week, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Department of Energy announced that The Forest Service has launched a multibillion-dollar program to combat wildfires over the next ten years.

WATCH: Rare Winter Wildfire Burns Near Bixby Bridge on Big Sur Coast - from KPIX CBS SF Bay Area