Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has opened up about his retirement and how his wife Gisele Bundchen could be a major factor in his decision.

During Monday's interview with Rick Stroud on his Sirius XM podcast entitled "Let's Go!," Brady talked about exiting the NFL.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game at Raymond James Stadium, reporters already asked Brady about the topic.

Brady said he has not put a lot of thought into his retirement and that he is "taking it day by day."

But in his interview with Stroud on Monday, Brady made some compelling points in favor of retiring, primarily involving his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids.

"It pains her [Giselle] to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said.

Tom Brady on his Let’s Go podcast about his wife and family and football. “It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 25, 2022

Tom Brady Retirement: Buccaneers Star Wants to Spend More Time With His Family

In the podcast, Tom Brady also mentioned some of the differences between him before and now that he has a family.

According to ESPN, Brady noted that as he gets older, he thinks football is "extremely important" in his life and that it means a lot to him. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback highlighted the changes he had when he had his family.

"The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now, too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well," Brady pointed out, adding that his family has been his "biggest" supporters.

Brady then shared that he wants to spend more time with his family and give them what they need.

Brady emphasized that his family was giving him what he needed in the last six months to do what he loves to do.

"I said this a few years ago; it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star noted.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to want Brady to stay with them a little longer, as Coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that they would give Brady "all the time he needs" to decide on his retirement.

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lost

Tom Brady also opened up about his team's loss on Sunday, saying he was glad he played in it even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost, New York Post reported.

"As difficult as it was to lose the game yesterday, I was glad that I played in it," Brady said, adding that he was "proud and satisfied" with what they accomplished this year.

Brady noted that he gave his best when they were playing on Sunday, and that's something he should be proud of despite his team's loss.

