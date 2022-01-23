NFL Star Antonio Brown dissed his former team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the team was eliminated in the playoffs following its loss to Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Brown took to Twitter to rub salt on the loss of his former teammates, posting a photo of himself holding a sign that reads "Bucs eliminated."

Fox News noted that the photo was from the moment when Brown was photographed running across the end zone shirtless when he was cut by the Buccaneers.

Numerous users reacted to Brown's dig against his former team.

One user posted a clip of an animated cartoon saying, "I can't remember when I had a more pleasant day." However, one user also expressed his sadness with how Brown reacted to the loss of the Buccaneers.

Dude... I rooted for you all season, but now I don't even know who you are. Laughing at the Bucs for loosing when you being there could have won the game. I can only imagine what your former teammates think of you. — Obsessive Bronco (@ObsessiveBronco) January 24, 2022

"Dude... I rooted for you all season, but now I don't even know who you are. Laughing at the Bucs for losing when you being there could have won the game. I can only imagine what your former teammates think of you," the user said.

You’re better than this, AB 😕 — TracyDeMar (@tracydemar) January 24, 2022

Another user said that Brown was "better" than what he posted, including a sad emoji.

READ NEXT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Confirms Antonio Brown 'No Longer a Buck' After Sunday's Drama

Antonio Brown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brown's tweet came after he was removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in January. It can be recalled that Brown angrily left the stadium earlier in January while the Bucs were in the middle of a game, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Brown then underscored in a since-deleted Instagram post that during that day, he went to the stadium to play with his injured ankles and that staff injected him with a "dangerous pain killer," which the NFLPA has warned against using.

"I played until I could not use my ankle to safely perform my responsibilities. On top of that the pain was extreme," Brown said, adding that Bucs coach Arians shouted at him for sitting at the sidelines.

Brown reportedly released a statement through his lawyer that the NFL player only quit after Arians pressured him to play with an injured ankle. An MRI showed that Brown needs surgery as his ankle showed broken bone fragments, loss of cartilage, and a torn ligament.

Antonio Brown Wishes Good Luck to Tom Brady

Although Brown was pleased with the loss of his former NFL team, he took to Instagram on Sunday before the Bucs match, wishing his friend, Tom Brady, good luck on their games. Brown posted a photo of Brady resting his arms on Antonio's shoulders while in their Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

"APG @tombrady good luck today," Brown said in the caption, ending his message with a #kumbaya.

It can be recalled that Brown threw shade on Brady earlier this month, claiming that Brady only treated him as a friend because he is a good football player.

However, Antonio Brown walked back on his claims on January 15, saying that Tom Brady is his "true friend."

"Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady," Antonio Brown said.

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Hits Back at Pres. Joe Biden Who Said He Wanted the Green Bay Packers Star to Get COVID Vaccine

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Antonio Brown Opens Up With Brandon Marshall - From I AM ATHLETE CLIPS