Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on Sunday briefly confirmed Antonio Brown's decision to leave the Bucs after the drama that happened on their team's match against the New York Jets.

Although the Buccaneers won against the New York Jets, Arians said in a post-game interview that Brown was "no longer" a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CNN reported.

"He is no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story," coach Bruce Arians underscored.

When pressed about what led Brown to leave his team, Arians pointed out that he does not want to dive into the issue.

"I'm not talking about him. He's no longer part of the Bucs," Coach Arians noted, urging the reporters to talk about "the guys" that went out into the game."

Antonio Brown Upset on the Sidelines; Removes Equipment Before Quitting

Coach Arians' comment came after a video surfaced online showing Antonio Brown removing his jersey and equipment, looking upset as he walked away from the sidelines.

He was also seen running shirtless and waving his hands to the audience in the arena. A MetLife Security Stadium said that at first, they thought Brown was a fan who leaped onto the field.



"We thought he was a jumper... He was shirtless and didn't have his wallet," the security officer said, adding that the Bucs wide receiver was asking state troopers for a ride at the airport, but they refused.

Coach Arians said in an interview that he "has never seen anything" like what Brown did in all his years as a coach. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach also revealed that he tried Brown to get into the court, but the wide receiver refused.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady said that what happened in their match was a "difficult situation." He then expressed how their team "loves" Brown.

"We all love him and care about him deeply... I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening." Brady underscored.

Brady revealed that he also had no idea about Brown's stand in their team until after their game has finished.

Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell, who just signed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said that he instantly sent Brown a text after he found out about his situation.

"It's tough. Obviously, when I came over here, I was so happy to be reunited with him [Antonio Brown]. Unfortunately, it was only two games, but at the end of the day, I wish best for him outside of football or whatever's next for him," Bell said.

Antonio Brown Posts 'Cryptic' Tweet After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown took to social media to post a cryptic message after his exit with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The wide receiver posted a photo of himself looking handsome in a black leather jacket. Brown captioned the photo "Super Gremlin" with a hang loose hand sign emoji.

According to Sporting News, the meaning of the song resonates with Brown's situation on Sunday, as the song features a Kodak Black rap that focuses on lost bonds and betrayals, reminiscing over a past friendship.

Aside from the cryptic post, Antonio Brown also posted another photo of himself in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. The wide receiver did not specify the team, but he expressed his gratitude for the "opportunity." He also added a hang loose hand sign and an airplane emoji at the end of the caption.

