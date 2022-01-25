Ahead of this year's elections, AAPI Victory Fund, and Indian American Impact Fund released a joint statement endorsing AAPI and Indian-American congressional candidates, Nida Allam of North Carolina and Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Vermont.

READ NEXT: AAPI Victory Fund Congratulates Michelle Wu on Victory as Boston City Mayor

AAPI Victory Fund Founder and Chairman Shekar Narasimhan issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the AAPI Victory Fund, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of Nida Allam in North Carolina and Kesha Ram Hinsdale in Vermont. As elected leaders and champions for the progressive movement in their respective states, Nida and Kesha have made strides for not only the AAPI community but for all of their constituents. They continue to dedicate themselves to ensuring that progress leaves no one behind."

"We are honored to endorse these two exemplary candidates who will make history when elected to Congress as they strive to make a positive impact on our country. We look forward to supporting them both on their path to Congress."

Indian American Impact Fund Executive Director Neil Makhija issued the following statement:

"Our team is extremely honored to endorse Nida Allam and Kesha Ram Hinsdale for Congress. Both Nida and Kesha uphold the progressive and justice-oriented values that we at IMPACT are thrilled to support in tandem."

"As Indian-Americans, Nida and Kesha's bids for public office serve as a reminder that Indian-Americans are deeply underrepresented in American government. The historic strides that they've made in their respective states are just the beginning for Indian-American and AAPI communities to have a seat at the political table, and we're excited to see how they continue to prioritize marginalized communities come midterms, and beyond."

Representative Pramila Jayapal issued the following statement about the candidates:

"It's wonderful to see so many South Asians and South Asian women running for Congress this cycle. They certainly bring a strong set of assets to the table, and will energize a whole new community of voters. I may be the first, but I certainly won't be the last."

Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District issued the following statement:

"I am honored to be endorsed by the AAPI Victory Fund and Indian American Impact. The Indian-American community needs more representation at the highest levels, and I'm proud to be supported by these champions for our community. As a Member of Congress, I'll fight for the progressive policies that working families across North Carolina need."

Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Vermont issued the following statement:

"If elected as Vermont's first Congresswoman, I look forward to working with AAPI Victory Fund, Indian American Impact and Representative Pramila Jayapal to build a bigger coalition for racial, economic, and social justice. They have challenged politics as usual, amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities and fighting for the issues that working Vermonters care about. I am honored to have earned this endorsement."

READ MORE: AAPI Victory Fund Reflects on Biden-Harris Administration's First Year in Office, Urges them to Prioritize Economic Recovery