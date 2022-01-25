An escapee from a local county jail in Texas, who was reportedly trying to flee to Mexico on foot, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

CBP officials said on Monday morning that the escapee from the Bee County Jail was arrested by CBP officers working at the Progreso International Bridge in South Texas.

Officials said a biometric check was conducted at the port on the man on Friday, and he was confirmed to be Steven Guajardo Servantes, 40, who is wanted by the Bee County Sheriff's Office and Austin Parole Board.

Texas Jail Escapee Caught After Biometric Fingerprinting

Officers apprehended the Texas jail escapee after bringing him to a secondary inspection, where a fingerprint check was done.

"After examining his entry documentation and taking biometric finger scans of his fingerprints in secondary, they were able to positively ascertain his identity and verify that he was the person that was wanted on the outstanding warrant from Bee County Sheriff's Office," a CBP spokesperson told Border Report.

CBP officials said Servantes was wanted for violating his parole and had been detained on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. The officials noted that he was turned over to U.S. Marshals.

Progreso Port Director Walter Weaver said this was a significant arrest "as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission."

South Texas Port Uses Biometric Facial-Comparison Technology

In February 2020, U.S. travelers entering the United States at the South Texas port of entry had begun to be screened using controversial biometric facial-comparison technology.

The Progreso Port of Entry, which connects Progreso in Texas and Nuevo Progreso in Mexico, became the first in the Rio Grande Valley to start inspecting pedestrian travelers using biometric and facial recognition software.

According to a CBP Progreso Port official, the technology is only being used on pedestrians, not vehicles.

The technology is part of recommendations from the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission.

Former CBP Progreso Port Acting Chief Sandra Cavazos earlier told Border Report that it meets the congressional legislative mandates "to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. nationals."

"Our border security has improved as a result of this technology," said Cavazos, adding that it helps prevent identity theft and it streamlines travel.

Officers can now compare the photo taken from the traveler to what is in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) databases.

Cavazos earlier gave Border Report a tour of the Progreso port, where it was seen that the port's authorities were requesting all tourists to present themselves for inspection and stop for a photo first.

The images were processed in less than three seconds and will promptly notify officers of any possible discrepancies between the documents and the presenter.

If there are any concerns, inspectors will ask the tourist more questions and may submit them to a secondary inspection. Cavazos said that approximately 3,000 to 6,000 pedestrians walk through the Progreso POE day after day.

Although it is 97 percent accurate, Cavazos noted that the officers are always very diligent and vigilant in protecting the borders.

Photos taken of U.S. citizens are stored for only 12 hours, and they also have the option of opting out. On the other hand, foreign nationals' photos are stored in a secure system run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The agency maintains a "gallery" of foreign travelers captured during earlier entry inspections, photographs from U.S. passports and visas, and photographs from past DHS encounters.

