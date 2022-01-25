A Texas stepfather was beaten to death by his two teen stepsons. The man had allegedly sexually abused their half-sister.

The Texas stepfather was identified as 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, while his stepsons were identified as Alejandro and Christian Trevino, both 18 years old, according to a Fox News report.

Alejandro and Christian managed to beat up their 42-year-old stepfather with the help of their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, who is also 18 years old.

The trio had left Quintanilla to die in a field in McAllen, where his body was discovered by a farmer.

Reports noted that Quintanilla's body was found showing severe blunt force trauma to his head. The McAllen Police Department turned over the investigation to Pharr Police Department.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. said that the department is working up an updated press release regarding the case.

In addition, a city spokeswoman said that a possible press conference is underway.

Harvey said in an email that the case seems to have some misinformation.

Texas Stepfather Allegedly Abusing Teens' Sister

Quintanilla's nine-year-old daughter had notified someone on January 20 that he had touched her inappropriately.

Police said that Quintanilla had already been issued a warrant for the sexual abuse of another child, Independent reported.

Pharr Police Deputy Chief Juan Gonzalez said that when the brothers found out what happened, they confronted their stepfather at the residents, which led to a physical fight between the three.

He added that Quintanilla left the location on foot while Christian ran out after the victim and found him outside an apartment complex.

The second assault happened when Alexandro and Melendez caught up with Quintanilla. They then left the scene, changed vehicles, and looked for the 42-year-old, finding him walking alone along a road.

Police said that it was then the third assault took place, and Quintanilla was placed in the back of a truck still alive.

The suspects drove to an area in McAllen, where Quintanilla was left in a field. Authorities believed that he was still alive at that point.

Harvey said that the investigation was complex due to it having multiple scenes. The Pharr chief said that he is proud of how their detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time.

Alexandro was charged with aggravated assault/family violence and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a KIRO 7 News report.

Meanwhile, Christian was charged with aggravated assault/family violence, as well as capital murder, and engaging in criminal activity.

Melendez was charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, and engaging in criminal activity.

In addition, Melendez was also charged with possession of marijuana, according to online Hidalgo County records.

Pharr police said in previous news releases that the child made an outcry at an RV park. It was later revealed that the child was Quintanilla's nine-year-old daughter.

The bond for all three suspects has been imposed at $500,000.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Pharr brothers accused of killing stepfather over sister's abuse arraigned - from monitor news





