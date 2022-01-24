One Texas woman has reportedly offered as much as $500,000 to buy an infant boy from his mother at a Texas Walmart, which prompted the mom to call the police.

The 49-year-old woman was identified as Rebecca Lanette Taylor. She was alleged to have struck up a conversation with the mother on January 13, according to a Crime Online report.

The mother told the police that she did not know Taylor. She had two children inside a shopping cart when the Texas woman approached them.

Investigators noted that Taylor started commenting about the youngest child and asked the mother if she would sell him for $250,000. The mother of the infant boy declined the offer. However, Taylor then increased her offer to $500,000.

The mother safely removed herself from the situation and contacted authorities to report the incident with Taylor.

Crocket Police Department Lieutenant Ahleea Prince filed an affidavit regarding the incident.

READ NEXT: Texas Teen Adalia Rose Dies at 15 After Her Battle With Real-Life Benjamin Button Disease

Texas Walmart Incident

The mother reportedly refused to tell them the name of her infant boy. However, Rebecca Lanette Taylor and the other woman somehow learned the boy's name and started calling out to him, according to an Independent report.

Police said that the mother waited for the two women to leave the store. However, after exiting the premises, she was once again approached while trying to reach her car.

The affidavit said that once in the parking lot, Taylor started screaming at the mother and offering a larger amount of money for the infant boy.

The mother locked herself and her children in her car. Taylor then stood behind a black SUV parked next to hers and repeatedly told the mom that she wanted to buy the child for $500,000. Taylor then left in the SUV.

The mother initially told Taylor when she was offered $250,000 that no amount of money would do for her child, according to a Law and Crime report.

Crocket Police Department's Lt. Ahleea Price responded to the scene and reviewed the surveillance film from inside the store. The lieutenant noted that the footage matched the mother's story.

Police records noted that Taylor started commenting on the woman's son's "blonde hair and blue eyes," according to an Insider report.

Price then obtained a name and address for Taylor and tried to question the Texas woman at her home.

Price reportedly wrote in the affidavit about her visit to Taylor. She said that the woman told her that she does not like thieves and that Price could speak with Taylor's attorney.

Taylor was then taken into custody on Tuesday on one count of participating in the sale or purchase of a child.

The charge is considered a third-degree felony in Texas.

Taylor was reportedly held in custody in the Houston County Jail with a bond worth $50,000. It was reported that she posted that bond on Thursday.

Meanwhile, The Crockett Police Department did not comment on the matter. In addition, it is not yet clear if Taylor has managed to get herself a legal representation.

READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott Wants an Investigation on Sexually Explicit Materials Availability in Texas Public Schools

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: A Texas woman demanded to buy a child from a mother at a Walmart for $500,000, police say - from Web Educationn





