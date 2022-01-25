House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that she is running for reelection, putting an end to speculation that she would be retiring.

Democrats are facing the threat of losing control of Congress in this year's midterms. According to Associated Press, Pelosi said in an online video that much more needs to be done to improve people's lives despite the progress they have made.

The 81-year-old House Speaker then said that the election is crucial and nothing less is at stake than the country's democracy.

Nancy Pelosi Says 'Democracy Is At Risk'

Nancy Pelosi noted that "our democracy is at risk" due to the assault on the truth, assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the state-by-state assault on voting rights.

However, the House speaker never addressed whether she plans to seek another term as the House's Democratic leader if she is reelected.

Nancy Pelosi made history when she became the first female speaker of the House 15 years ago. She has served in Congress since 1987.

Pelosi only hinted at another run earlier this month in an interview, saying that she may seek reelection.

Democratic House Control

Twenty-one Democratic House members are set to retire in 2022, triggering concerns among Democrats that historical trends will push them out of office in the midterms election, Axios reported.

Nancy Pelosi and her aides insisted she was focused on using her powers of persuasion to help President Joe Biden pass his agenda and her fellow Democrats to retain the House in the midterm elections.

On the other hand, Republicans are currently favored to take back the House after Biden's performance saw a decline in 2021 amid the Afghanistan withdrawal, COVID pandemic response, as well as a rise in inflation, Fox News reported.

Pelosi said in her video announcement that their vision for a world at peace needs a strong "Democracy at home." She added that they are grateful to the men and women in uniform, veterans, and military famines. Pelosi noted that they know their sacrifice on having to secure voting rights.

San Francisco Gate reported that even though Pelosi cannot maintain her position in leadership in 2023, another reason she might be choosing to remain in Congress is to ensure she can more safely hand-pick her successor.

In addition, there are also talks in Democratic circles that Pelosi's daughter Christine, who is a California Democratic Party delegate, could seek that seat. California State Senator Scott Wiener is also rumored to be eyeing the position. Wiener is another favorite of the Democrats.

According to NPR, the House Democratic Caucus never formalized rules to limit leadership terms for Pelosi or other top leaders or committee chairs. Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said that Nancy Pelosi is not on a "shift, she's on a mission."

Numerous political analysts, and Democrats on Capitol Hill, acknowledged that the party's prospects for keeping the House majority in 2023 are low.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has projected his party will win far more than net five seats the GOP needs to switch the power in the House.

