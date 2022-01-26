Mexican Christian Nodal and Colombians J Balvin and Camilo lead the list of nominees for the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards with 10 nominations each, followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G.

According to Billboard, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer Karol G have nine nominations each. On the other hand, Maluma, Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro have eight each. Univision announced the list on Tuesday.

In a statement, Univision said 166 artists received nominations in 35 categories from the pop, urban, regional Mexican, and tropical music genres.

J Balvin's latest Album, "Jose," is nominated for Album Of The Year and Urban - Album Of The Year categories. "In Da Getto," which was a collaboration between him and Skrillex, was nominated in the "Crossover" Collaboration Of The Year category.

"In Da Getto" was also nominated in the Dance Pop-Urban/Dance - Song Of The Year category. J Balvin's "Tu Veneno" was nominated in the Urban - Song Of The Year category. Camilo's "Kemi" Remix will go head-to-head with J Balvin's "In Da Getto" in the crossover collaboration category.

Camilo's "Mis Manos" album will also compete with J Balvin's album and Bad Bunny's El "Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" in the Album of the Year category. Camilo's "Mis Manos" was also nominated in the Pop-Album of the Year category.

Christian Nodal was nominated in the Song of the Year category with his "Dime Cómo Quires," a collaboration with Angela Aguilar. Nodal's Song will go neck-to-neck with Camilo's "Vida De Rico" and Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti."

Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: J Balvin, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Bad Bunny Compete for Artist of The Year

Aside from being nominated on multiple categories in Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, the world's longest-running Latin music awards show, J Balvin, Camilo, and Christian Nodal will also compete with Bad Bunny in the Artist of the Year category.

The other Latin American artists competing with them are Karol G, Maluma, Ángela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra.

With this year's theme "Vive El Momento" or "Live the Moment," Premio Lo Nuestro added four new categories: DJ of the Year, Pop- Solo Artist of the Year, Pop/Urban Dance Song of the Year, and The Perfect Mix of the Year.

Other notable artists nominated in different categories are Selena Gomez, Thalia, Shakira, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Doja Cat, and Sia.

Voting for the artists will be open until February 7 via PremioLoNuestro.com. The 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami's FTX Arena on February 24 via Univision.

Winners in Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

In 2021, Bad Bunny topped the Premio Lo Nuestro awards with seven wins, including the night's Top Honor, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Urban Artist of the Year.

Other winners include Camilo and Grupo Firme, which took home five awards each, while Karol G, Romeo Santos, and Lenin Ramirez got three awards each.

A total of 147 artists were nominated in last year's 34 categories. Performers included Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Selena Gomez and Luis Fonsi. Last year's Premio Lo Nuestro was held at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

