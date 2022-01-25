Legendary English singer and composer Elton John postponed his farewell concert gigs in Dallas on Tuesday after he announced that he is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The singer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to announce his condition.

The singer then expressed his disappointment for not making it to his Dallas tour, as he also apologized to his fans who were "inconvenienced" by his decision. He also assured his fans that he was vaccinated and boosted against the disease to ease their worries.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe," the English singer said.

According to USA Today, Elton John is supposed to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Elton John assured that his fans who have tickets for the Dallas concerts would be contacted with the new dates "very soon," BBC reported.

Fans Worry About Elton John's Condition

Fans of Sir Elton John took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their thoughts on the singer's diagnosis of COVID-19.

May you be strengthen, Sir Elton, and have a quick and symptom-free experience with the virus. Much love to you. @eltonofficial — Steve 'Punish Domestic Terrorists' S. (@stevethecyclist) January 25, 2022

One user hoped Elton John to be "strengthened" and have a "quick symptom-free" experience with COVID-19.

I pray he has a very mild experience with COVID and maintains his health! I love him. ♥️



Elton John cancels Dallas concerts after positive COVID test https://t.co/CDUDYcmofO — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) January 25, 2022

Another user hoped that the "Sacrifice" singer would have a "very mild experience with COVID and maintain his health."

Here's to a cosmically fast recovery @eltonofficial dear 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5lBza1F464 — Jerry Curl (@goldenschitt) January 25, 2022

Sir Elton John announced on Instagram that he has COVID-19 and as a result, has to delay some of his upcoming shows.



May you have a very safe and speedy recovery, Elton. pic.twitter.com/i420wkyTSW — Sir Simon A.  (@BabyLamb5) January 25, 2022

Users @goldenschitt and @BabyLamb5 prayed for the singer's "fast recovery" after contracting the notorious virus.

Reporter Rikki Meece also hopped in to tell Elton John to "Get better soon."

This was going to be my first concert in three years, but I don't mind waiting longer. Take whatever time you need to rest and recover, @eltonofficial. We'll be here when you're ready. 💛 #EltonJohn https://t.co/ad6ayoVivK — Mikal (@LeftistInTexas) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, user @LeftistInTexas asked Elton John to "take time" recovering, even though the concert was his "first concert in three years." The user then noted that they will be there for Elton John when the singer is ready to perform again.

In response to the concerns of the fans, a statement from Elton John's representatives confirmed that the "Your Song" singer is only experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 and that the artist is fully vaccinated and boosted against the disease.

Elton John also echoed what his representatives said, making him have hope that he can perform in Arkansas.

Elton John Concert

Elton John's concert series, entitled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," began in 2018 with a schedule of more than 300 shows worldwide. Reports noted that the tour continued until March 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year break.

Aside from the pandemic, Elton John's hip surgery in September also affected the farewell concert.

Elton John's "Farwell Yellow Brick Road" tour has a slate of rescheduled dates, such as the shows in New York, Chicago, and Detroit. The concert is expected to end on April 28 in Miami.

