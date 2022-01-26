Following the release of his latest single, American Idol alum Adem Dalipi has released the official music video for "Call You Mine."

The visual, which exclusively premiered on Hollywood Life last week, is the second single to follow from Dalipi's forthcoming EP, After the Party.

The young singer-songwriter and producer is starting "2022 off right," according to editor Jason Brow, and that you can "expect greatness from him" in anticipation of his March 4th album release.

The "Call You Mine" music video features an out-of-sorts Dalipi, surrounded by friends on a yacht, who can't take his mind off a former love. Dalipi challenged himself with this project to visually expand on the song's succinct feeling of wanting someone who has moved on, despite the love shared:

"The music video for this song almost planned itself out! It was honestly out of the blue, where we were able to get a Yacht for it in Chicago, which was honestly really awesome to just experience it. After getting some friends together to make it happen, the video was such a fun shoot, but I love the concept of being lost in my own thoughts while there's all this other stuff happening around me on this yacht in Chicago. Really depicts the emotions of the song," said Adem Dalipi

Chicago-based Adem Dalipi is a blues-influenced Pop/RnB artist and producer, in the style of John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Shawn Mendes, and recently became a Yamaha Guitar Ambassador. After attending the 2015 Chicago Blues Fest, Dalipi became enthralled with the blues and was particularly moved by Buddy Guy's rain-soaked yet blistering performance. After the set, Dalipi took it upon himself to study the blues genre and some of the greats.

In 2019, he caught the attention of a producer from American Idol and was invited to audition for the long-running television series. Dalipi impressed the judges throughout the audition process and was even awarded the Golden Ticket to Hollywood week, where he met other artists and performed in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Dalipi has been featured on Cleveland.com, the Daily Herald, Good Day Stateline, Chicago SoundCheck, and was even a Featured Artist on the Chicago Music Guide, just to name a few. More recently, his song "Sixth St." was spun on WCGO radio 95.9, and his music has received airplay on Chicago's Radio Station WLUW 88.7 and Rockfords "#1 Hit Music Station" 97ZOK.

Be sure to stream Adem Dalipi's newest track "Call You Mine" on all streaming platforms, and watch the official music video on Adem's YouTube channel.

