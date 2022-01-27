ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has announced its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2022 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts on January 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022, as well as quarterly details of the fiscal 2022 results from the client funds extended investment strategy, are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are also accessible at the same website.

