After more than three decades of handing out checks to the lucky lottery winners in New York, the iconic Yolanda Vega stepped down from her role.

Known for her iconic introduction, "I'm Yoooolaaaanda Vega," New York Post reported that the iconic New York lottery girl's last day was on Monday after putting a smile on the faces of her viewers for 32 years.

READ NEXT: West Side Story Stars Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose Speak Out on Ansel Elgort's Sexual Allegations

Yolanda Vega Retirement

The New York Lottery announced Yolanda Vega's retirement via tweet, saying they hit the jackpot when Vega joined them.

"Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family," the New York Lottery noted.

Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family. Let’s send her off in the comments below by posting our favorite Yolanda Vega memories. #pleaseplayresponsibly pic.twitter.com/XrBMPCJuwf — New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) January 24, 2022

Vega has been a part of New York's television since she became the face of the state's lottery. To further know Yolanda Vega, here are facts that you might not know about the New York Lottery star.

Yolanda Vega's Life Before She Joins New York Lottery

Although Yolanda Vega served at least 32 years in the New York Lottery, she also had other careers.

Before being the iconic face of the lottery, Vega was a bookkeeper. The Brooklyn native landed a job after graduating from Hunter College with a B.A. in economics.

She then auditioned to be the New York Lottery hostess in 1990, paving her way of becoming dubbed as the "Lottery Queen."

'I'm Yooolaaaanda Vega' - The Story Behind the Iconic Line

Yolanda Vega is prominently known for her iconic "I'm Yooolaaaanda Vega" introduction, but did you know that there was a story behind the line?

In an interview with Fox, Vega revealed that she tried pronouncing her name in an elongated way six months into the job, People reported.

Vega then revealed that before she tried pronouncing her name that way, she drank Puerto Rican coffee, making her pumped up at the time.

"I said, 'With The New York Lottery, I'm YOOLAANDA VEGAAA,' and they said, 'Woah, what are you doing?" Vega said. She then told the organizers that she was only saying her name and proud of who she was.

How Many Checks Did Yolanda Vega Deliver?

It was difficult for the state agencies to determine the exact number of how many checks were delivered by Yolanda Vega since she started.

The New York Game Commission said Wednesday that the changes in state agencies that ran the lottery since Vega started in 1990 made it challenging to determine how much money Vega was able to give to the winners on behalf of the state.

However, commission officials noted that a conservative estimate reveals that Yolanda Vega handed out a total of $4 billion over the past two decades.

Yolanda Vega Pressured to Retire by Her Friends?

In a visit on the "Wendy Williams Show" in 2019, Yolanda Vega said her friends pressured her to retire from her post since they also left their role in the industry.

However, she stayed, saying that she was not yet ready to let go of being New York's "Lottery Queen."

"All my friends are retiring, and they're pressuring me... I love my job. I love giving away millions of dollars and announcing the numbers on TV. I love it passionately," Vega noted

READ MORE: Spotify Will Remove Neil Young's Music After Singer Demanded the Move Over Joe Rogan's COVID Vaccine Claims

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Does Yolanda Vega Want to Retire? - From The Wendy Williams Show