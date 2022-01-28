After Chicago drug lords - the Flores twins - were arrested for their involvement with Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, their wives allegedly used drug money for lavish trips in 2018 and 2019, including flying to Las Vegas for a Jennifer Lopez concert.

The Flores twin brothers, Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores, were arrested in 2008 and became key informants in the case against El Chapo, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant in 2019 that has now been made public, their wives, Vivianna Lopez and Valerie Gaytan, allegedly received suspected drug cash in the mail and used it for lavish trips to the Caribbean and Europe.

A federal postal inspector revealed in the affidavit that the wives of the Flores brothers used the drug money for their 2018 and 2019 trips to the Turks and Caicos islands, Dubai, Greece, Italy, and flying to Las Vegas for a Jennifer Lopez concert.

The two women were identified in the affidavit only as "Spouse 1" and "Spouse 2." The warrant was for a priority mail package with a return address for the mother of one of the wives.

In June, Lopez, the wife of Pedro, and Gaytan, the wife of Margarito, were charged in a federal court in Chicago with helping to stash hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money over a dozen years, which started in 2008.

The indictment noted that the money paid for schools for the Flores twins' children and Lopez's student loans. It also paid for an exercise bike.

The October 2019 affidavit said one of the Flores twins' wives spent $20,000 to $30,000 in cash per trip, including airfare and hotel accommodations for groups of people.

A man driving a pickup truck allegedly delivered the cash to an unnamed travel agency that booked the trips. A witness said in the affidavit that the money was rolled up and "smelled funny," which was probably from being near drugs.

The affidavit provided more information on how the Flores brothers' wives spent the money their husbands allegedly stashing away after they surrendered to authorities and agreed to become informants against El Chapo.

In exchange for their cooperation, the Flores brothers got lighter sentences of 14 years in prison.

Flores Twins' Wives on El Chapo's Case

The Flores brothers' wives are both the daughters of Chicago police officers and grew up in the city.

Valerie Gaytan was previously married to Latin Kings gang leader Rudy "Kato" Rangel, who was murdered at a West Side barbershop around two decades ago.

Chicago Tribune reported that the wives wrote a tell-all book entitled "Cartel Wives" after their husbands were sentenced. They detailed the highs and lows of being married to drug kingpins, who later became informants.

Both wives are now living under assumed names due to threats they received after their husbands' cooperation against El Chapo has been made public.

The Flores brothers, known to the cartel as "the Twins," admitted smuggling at least 1,500 kilograms of Sinaloa Cartel cocaine into the U.S. every month between 2005 and 2008.

Their plea agreements noted that they sent more than $930 million in "bulk cash" back to the Mexican drug cartel, according to Meaww.

Flores Brothers Became Informants in the Case Against Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo

A federal judge told the Flores twins during their 2015 sentencing that they would always have to worry about being hunted down by Sinaloa Cartel hitmen after their decisions to cooperate with prosecutors to apprehend El Chapo.

At the time, the judge said the brothers and their families would always have to look over their shoulders. The judge added that they will always wonder anytime they start their cars if they would start or explode.

But the Flores twins still agreed to cooperate, and the prosecutors, in return, asked for an even lighter sentence for them.

The Sinaloa cartel is considered to be one of the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicates in the world. The Mexican drug cartel has been known to carry out assassinations, murders, and torture to protect its turf.

The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo. Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

