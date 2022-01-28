Another Taylor Swift fan was arrested in New York City on Thursday after he allegedly tried to enter the singer's apartment building.

Authorities did not further on the details of the arrest, but the New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that the fan attempted to remove a building's intercom system by pulling it out.

It is still unclear if Taylor Swift was present in the apartment building when the incident happened.

Potential Charges on Taylor Swift's Fan

According to The Daily Mail, the NYC police noted that the fan was drunk. Because of this, the said "Swiftie" is now facing potential charges for DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) and criminal mischief.

A source revealed that the NYC police discovered a bottle of alcohol in the fan's car and that they also smelled alcohol when the suspect went out of his car.

The arrest of the Taylor Swift fan came after someone called 911 to report a man driving the wrong way on Taylor's street at about 5 a.m. The police noted that the man collided with a portable restroom on the street and then reversed back and hit a part of the sidewalk.

Reports noted that the man got out of his car and then tried to rip the intercom out of the wall while mumbling the "Red" singer's name.

The police noted that the man walked away after he failed to gain access to the apartment building. Authorities then approached the fan and took him to custody.

Taylor Swift's fan was reportedly brought to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Other Mischiefs Taylor Swift Experienced

It was not the first time that a fan of Taylor Swift tried to gain access and enter the singer's apartment building in New York City.

Over the summer, Swift had a stalker identified as the 28-year-old Patrick Nissen, who was arrested by authorities for trying to enter her apartment. The singer was reportedly not in her apartment when Nissen broke in.

During Nissen's appearance in the court, he claimed that he was only doing what he "felt comfortable" during that time, and he only loves Taylor Swift. Nissen was charged with criminal trespassing, but he pleaded guilty to violation of disorderly conduct.

In April, another man identified as Hanks Johnson was also arrested after he forced his way inside the singer's Tribeca apartment.

In 2018, a 22-year-old Florida man also tried to enter Swift's townhouse.

In a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Taylor Swift noted that she is not usually sharing her location, given the fact that all her "addresses are on the internet and people tend to show up uninvited."

The singer revealed that most of his stalkers are "dudes" who think they have an "imaginary marriage."

In a separate interview, Taylor Swift also revealed that she always carries a "QuickClot army grade bandage dressing," which is intended for gunshot or stab wounds.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Taylor Swift said.

