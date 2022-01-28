After a long career with flying colors, Argentina's renowned singer-songwriter, Diego Verdaguer, hit the finish line on Thursday over COVID-19 complications.

The news about his passing was confirmed by his family on Instagram and Twitter, but they did not further how the singer's condition was affected by COVID-19, after he was first diagnosed with the disease on December.

Verdaguer's representative also confirmed to People that the Argentinian singer died in a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"It's with absolute sadness that we inform all of his fans and friends that our beloved Diego left his body today to continue his journey and creativity in another form of eternal life," Verdaguer's family said in the post.

The singer's family also noted that they are "submerged" in the pain, asking for fans and friends alike for "understanding in these difficult times," NBC News reported.

Diego Verdaguer Humble Beginnings

With his music and songs, Verdaguer has left a mark in the Latin music industry. Here are fun facts you might not know about the Argentinian singer.

Diego Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires in 1951. As he was attracted to music at an early age, he engaged in trying to imitate his regional folk music, but his career started when he met Larry Moreno when he was 14 years old.

The two formed a duet partnership and recorded six singles for CBS in the mid-'60s. At 17, Verdaguer decided to go solo and debuted with his first single "Lejos del Amor" in 1968.

Diego Verdaguer Debut Album

Verdaguer's first global recognition was when he achieved his first international hit from his debut album, "Volveré," in 1976.

Another great milestone Verdaguer achieved in his early days in his career are the singles "Yo Pescador de Amor" and "El Pasadiscos."

Diego Verdaguer's Inspiration

Behind the success and triumph in the Latin music industry, there is a woman whom Verdaguer treasured the most. This was the love of his life, Amanda Miguel.

In an interview with Associated Press, Verdaguer revealed how he appreciated her.

"Amanda Miguel has been my inspiration since I met her... I really appreciate everything we've done together as a couple, as artists, as individuals," Diego said.

Verdaguer and Miguel were married for 46 years.

Diego Verdaguer is a Naturalized Mexican

Aside from being an Argentinian, Verdaguer is also a naturalized Mexican.

Throughout his career in the music industry, Diego dedicated some of his songs and albums to his second home country. The albums he made in awe of Mexico were the "Mexican to the Pampas" and "Mexicanísimos."

"I love Mexico, I love what Mexico has meant in my life, I love the opportunities that Mexico has given me," Verdaguer said in a 2019 interview.

Diego Verdaguer's Achievements

Diego Verdaguer's first hit song was known to be "Yo te Amo" which topped Argentina's radio charts.

Two of his tracks, "Estoy Celosos" and "No Estan Facil," also landed on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart.

In 2009, Verdaguer was nominated for Latin Grammy. He then received a second nomination for best ranchero album after he released "Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas 2."

In 2019, the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico recognized Diego Verdaguer with a special medal for his 50-year career.

