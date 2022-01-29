Rauli V's debut EP "Breathe" is available on DSP starting January 28. "Breathe" features previously released singles "Can't Feel," "Bonnie and Clyde," and "Problems."

Along with his EP release, he has a music video for his song "I Always Fall For Your Type." You can truly see how diverse and unique Rauli V's EP is in this sad, dreamy track.

Rauli V gives us four unique tracks combining rock music, digital beats and samples, and melodious vocals. When Rauli V started working on these songs in the back of a van four years ago, he never imagined the challenges he'd face. But everything he went through led to many lessons learned.

Emotions dealing with pain, loneliness, betrayal, and loss are just a few of the themes expressed in his songs. Despite dealing with negativity, Rauli V encourages his listeners to take a moment to breathe and keep pushing forward. This perseverance is highlighted in his rhythmic music and melodious vocals leaving us feeling hopeful.

"I would be lying if I told you the process of this EP came easy. For a set of songs I started writing in the back of a van 4 years ago, the evolution of these songs mimic'd the same lessons I learned along the way. The biggest lesson I learned was patience while allowing this project to pull the right people in. Although there is a lot of pain in the lyrics, my hope is that you can still feel the perseverance in the delivery of the instrumentals and vocal performance. This is why I landed on the name "Breathe;" because no matter how bad it gets, something as simple as air is all we need. So with that being said, Breathers, let's keep building this collective together," said Rauli V.

Fueled by his Afro-Latino heritage, Rauli V's compositions navigate multiple genres colliding Rock n' Roll Chaos with Culture. Although he was born in NYC his journey with music began in Santo Domingo (DR) and continued on in the Baltimore/DC area, specifically PG County.

Live, Rauli V is known for his disruptive stage presence, huge belting vocals, and infectious passion on/off stage which led him to take matters into his own hands to remind the world that Dominicans can headbang too. Make sure to keep up with Rauli V on all socials and see what's to come.

