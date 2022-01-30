Spotify on Sunday announced its plan to address COVID-19 misinformation on its platform after several entities called them out on the issue.

According to the BBC, the move came after Spotify garnered criticism of its work with renowned U.S. podcast host Joe Rogan after interviewing vaccine skeptics on his show that airs in the streamer.

CEO Daniel Ek unveiled the plans on Sunday, claiming that the feedback on their platform policies made them "draw" between "what is acceptable and what is not."

Ek also admitted that they have rules for content creators in the place, but he noted that they were not "transparent" around the policies that "guide their content more broadly."

The Spotify CEO then pointed out that they have published their "long-standing Platform Rules" that can be found in their newsroom.

"These policies were developed by our internal team in concert with a number of outside experts and are updated regularly to reflect the changing safety landscape," EK noted.

Ek also revealed that Spotify would add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. Ek said this advisory would direct listers to their COVID-19 Hub, a resource that easy access to data-driven facts and up-to-date information from experts and public health authorities worldwide, as well as links to trusted sources.

Ek noted that this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform that they hope will combat COVID-19 misinformation.

The Spotify CEO added that their company is also testing ways to highlight their Platform Rules in their creator and publisher tools.

Ek noted that the said move aims to raise awareness among their content creators to determine "what's acceptable and help creators understand their accountability for the content they post on our platform."

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Under Fire After Over 200 Doctors and Scientists Call on Spotify to Monitor His Podcast Due to COVID Misinformation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Spotify's COVID Misinformation Issue

Amid the streamer's COVID-19 misinformation issue, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they would continue their partnership with Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly reached out to Spotify to express their concern about the streamer's COVID misinformation issue. Reports said they had faced pressure to walk away from the deal after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell demanded their songs be removed from Spotify.

However, the Sussexes said they are willing to continue their partnership with Spotify to "ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision through a statement published on their nonprofit charitable foundation Archewell's website.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis," the statement reads.

Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Issue

Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Canadian American singer Neil Young called on the streamer to remove his music from the platform in protest of Joe Rogan's podcast.

Young accused Spotify of "spreading fake information about vaccines," noting its responsibility to "mitigate" the spread of misinformation in its platform.

"They can have both Rogan or Young. Not both," Young noted. Spotify then adhered to Young's request, removing his music last Wednesday.

Spotify and Joe Rogan signed a $100 million deal in 2020 for the "Joe Rogan Experience." However, Rogan gathered criticism as he guested vaccine-skeptics. In one of his episodes, he also said that "healthy, young people" should not get vaccinated against COVID.

READ MORE: Biden's Vaccine Mandate Battle: Alaska Joins Texas in Lawsuit Against the Administration After Requiring National Guard's Vaccination

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Call Out Spotify For Covid-19 Misinformation - From Access