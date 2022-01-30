Heavy rains in Brazil left multiple deaths in Sao Paolo, as flooding and landslide occurred around the state on Sunday.

According to The Hill, government officials confirmed that a family of three died after their home collapsed in the city of Embu das Artes, while four other residents in the area were rescued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo State Governor João Doria said that four children died in Francisco Morato, Associated Press reported. Furthermore, the state government announced that four other people died in the Franco de Rocha.

In a separate DW report, it is said that 11 of the victims died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes in cities in Sao Paolo.

The State Fire Department also revealed on Sunday that deaths in the country involved three people that were swept away by floodwaters.

The identities of the victims were not revealed by the authorities in Brazil, but nine people were reportedly injured from the tragedy and five more people are still missing, per Reuters.

Impact of Brazil Heavy Rains

Aside from the deaths and the injured, around 500,000 families were forced to leave their homes.

The Sao Paolo State Government also noted that roads and highways were blocked during the storm.

A police station and viaduct in Franco de Rocha were also buried by a landslide after heavy rains rammed the South American country.

Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination was also affected by the heavy rains, as the country canceled its plans to inoculate the public over the weather disruption.

According to reports, the hardest-hit cities around Sao Paolo in Brazil are known to be Aruja, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco de Rocha.

State officials also reported damages in other areas such as Campo Limpo Paulista, Jau, Capivari, Varzea Paulista, Montemor, Rafard, and Capivari.

Brazil Authorities Responds to Heavy Rains

In response to the heavy rains, Brazilian authorities in Sao Paolo pledged financial aid to the cities affected by the disaster.

Sao Paolo Governor Doria noted that he will release around $2.8 million in financial aid to help the 10 most-affected cities in their 645 municipalities.

The governor did not mention which municipalities would receive the said financial help, as well as their source in giving out the funds.

Doria's move came after he surveyed the damaged areas in Sao Paolo while using a helicopter to get an aerial view of the storm's destruction.

The announcement of the financial aid came as weather services in Brazil warned that heavy rains could continue to fall throughout Sao Paolo until Tuesday. The agency then urged the people to stay vigilant as heavy rains continue to hamper the state.

Since December, the northeastern part of Brazil was threatened by deadly floods, delaying their harvests in the midwest and forcing the suspension of mining operations. Meanwhile, the southeastern part of Brazil was hit by heavy rains since the start of the new year.

According to reports, the entirety of Brazil was hit with a number of weather-related disasters since the rainy season began in October last year.

