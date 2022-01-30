Diego Verdaguer's widow, Amanda Miguel, and daughter, Ana Victoria, took to social media to pay tribute to the Argentine singer-songwriter following his death last week.

On Saturday, Verdaguer's daughter took to Instagram to post a photo of her hugging her father while she closed her eyes controlling her tears.

"Your hugs were always the deepest moments of my life... in the arms of no one else I felt so much relief," Victoria said in her caption, as she expressed grief over the death of her father.

Victoria, who is also a musician, also claimed that it was "beautiful" living with her father while he was still alive.

Ana Victoria then expressed how she misses her dad following his tragic death. "I miss you so much, dad... Thank you so much for always filling my heart with love," Victoria concluded her caption as she paired her heartfelt message to Verdaguer with a broken heart and an infinity symbol emoji.

Aside from posting a heartfelt message and photo of her and Verdaguer, Victoria also took to Instagram stories on Sunday, posting a clip of her father's interview. Victoria then pasted a text reading "Lo lograste pape, te amo," which translates to "you did it, daddy, I love you."

Diego Verdaguer's Widow, Amanda Miguel Pays Tribute on Instagram

Amanda Miguel, Diego Verdaguer's widow, also took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her singer-songwriter husband. Miguel, who is also a singer, posted a photo of Verdaguer posing aesthetically with wings and an open sky as his background, as she called him her "angel" and the love of her life.

"My angel, the only love of my life. You gave me your life and your tenderness, you were my teacher, my confidant, my partner, and what I have loved most in this life," Miguel underscored.

Verdaguer's widow lauded the Argentine singer as a person, calling him a "great father" and a "grateful and loving son"--highlighting that he gave everything" to them as a family.

"You left me surrounded by your protection and today I don't know how to live without your beautiful presence, your aesthetics in our next days," Miguel said.

Miguel concluded her tribute by saying that she "wishes" to meet Verdaguer again to the place where the singer went unintentionally, adding that Diego told them that he "would never leave" them. She identified herself as Verdaguer's "unconditional love" and "forever" in ending her heartfelt message.

Diego Verdaguer Cause of Death

Miguel's heartfelt message for Diego Verdaguer came a day after the cause of the singer's death surfaced.

According to Milenio, a broadcast discussed the death of the renowned Argentine singer-songwriter, claiming that Verdaguer died due to his thyroid problems that increased the stress and made his COVID-19 condition complicated.

To date, it is still unclear whether Diego Verdaguer was vaccinated against COVID-19. Milenio noted that Amanda Miguel signaled in her social media accounts that she is skeptical about taking the vaccines.

