After offering listeners a taste of their eclectic sound with recent singles "Quandary" and "Did I Get The Picture?," Florida based alternative band Gentlemen's Crow have followed up with their debut LP, "Apparitions."

With its wildly energetic jams and poetic lyrics, "Apparitions" is an album that merges the lines of indie and post-punk, creating a unique sound that will transport listeners to a scenery of smoke filled alleys and neon lights following you home.

Sharing in the excitement of the band's release, vocalist and songwriter Cameron James told us:

"This LP is our first full and complete work. The songs held within are unapologetically a mix of all the things that each of us love about retro and modern rock. There's tinges of 80's pop rock, 90's grunge, 00's palm desert/indie, and modern post/alternative. We spent two years preparing this for the world, and it's our passion project album. I think when you play through from start to finish you go on this sonic adventure that has so many peaks and valleys, and I don't think that you're able to have expectations of what comes next in the tracklist. Our recording engineer (Brok Mende) said, 'It tricks the listener through and through.' I found this to be perfect as the description for this LP."

From happiness to betrayal, each track is a reflection of the emotions that rise during the different stages of life. Whether it be the joy and fear that comes with romance or the anxiety that comes with adulthood, the band wanted to create an album that would embody these different emotions.

"The loose concept for Apparitions comes from the backstory of the collection of songs. They all deal with haunting matters of the past. Romance, ego, coming of age, rebirth, adulthood, depression, and anxiety. If you need to scream, laugh, cry, feel nostalgic, face your pain or fear, it can all be found within our debut LP." - Gentlemen's Crow

Gentlemen's Crow hails from Saint Augustine, Florida. In the heat of the southeast, the band have spent time conjuring their unique blend of rock, indie, alternative, psych and metal. Gentlemen's Crow--comprised of band members Cameron James (Vocals and Guitar), Alex Sandlin (Lead Guitar), Zach Lightfoot (Bass Guitar) and Jacob Mayo (Drums)--spawned into existence two years ago and spent their infant years developing their live performance and cutting teeth in venues across Florida.

The band completed their first independent tour with an 11-show east coast run in the fall of 2021. Gentlemen's Crow has shared bills with South of Eden, Added Color, Carver Commodore, Faze Wave, The Dev, Days Gone By and Secret Keeper. With rigorous weekend touring and a constant business mind set, they have garnered a loyal following within their home state.

With the upcoming release of their debut album "Apparitions'', the band is looking to expand their horizons with longer touring and festival appearances. Gentlemen's Crow exists to haunt your headspace with their music, and fill your next line up with a blistering live show.

Stream the new album, "Apparitions," on all streaming services today:

TRACKLIST:

1. Let You Get Away

2. Scraping Truth

3. Did I Get The Picture?

4. Taxi.To.Your.Toxic.Lover

5. Comical

6. Parallel West

7. Driving Away (from the real me)

8. Quandary

9. Howlin'

