While battling a dumpster fire, a California firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton on Monday morning, officials said.

Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna's fellow firefighters tried to save his life before taking him to a local hospital. However, he was pronounced dead, leaving behind a wife and two grown children.

In a press conference on Monday, Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards said the Stockton Fire Department's Emergency Communications Division received a 911 call at around 4:45 a.m. for a dumpster fire in the area of Washington and Aurora streets.

A few minutes later, Edwards noted that "Engine 2" arrived on the scene and found a dumpster fire impinging on a structure.

According to Richard Edwards, gunshots were heard as firefighters were extinguishing the fire, and the "Fire Captain of Engine 2" was shot.

Firefighters quickly provided EMS care and transferred the 21-year veteran of the department to the hospital. However, Edwards said the 47-year-old firefighter has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Police identified him as Robert Somerville, 67, a food truck business owner.

Police said Somerville allegedly used a .380 caliber handgun in the shooting. The suspect is now booked in San Joaquin County jail with weapon and homicide charges.

Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said the detectives were still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Silva told Fox News Digital that they still don't have a motive and don't know if the victim and the suspect knew each other. Officials confirmed that the shooting is still being investigated. It remains unclear whether Fortuna was deliberately or randomly shot.

Edwards described the shooting as his "worst nightmare," adding that it was a "very, very sad day" for the fire department.

Stockton Professional Firefighters Union President Mario Gardea recalled Fortuna as a firefighter who "never complains" and truly enjoys his job.

"Max was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job. I really don't know too many other firefighters who enjoy the job as much as him," Gardea noted

Suspect's Son Sends Condolences to Family of California Firefighter

Robert Somerville's son, Tre Somerville, spoke across the street from the crime scene and said his family would like to send their condolences to the Fortuna family, as CBS 13 reported.

Tre said he believes "it's just a freak circumstance" or "some kind of misunderstanding" since his father does not have "any prior violent history."

"He's really a community man, as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said they would do everything they can to support Fortuna's family and the fire department. Lincoln noted that Fortuna was a true hero.

On Monday afternoon, the Stockton Fire and Police Departments escorted Fortuna from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to Casa Bonita Funeral Home. The hearse was accompanied by around a dozen police officers on motorcycles and two fire trucks.

Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department said the incident "just shows the dangers" of their job.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, two firefighters were murdered while on duty in 2020. The first firefighter was shot while investigating a report of smoke, and the other was during an arson investigation.

