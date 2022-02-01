After topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart Monday, Lin-Manuel Miranda's composition of Encanto banger "We Don't Talk about Bruno" ties with Aladdin's "A Whole New World" as the all-time highest charting song from a Disney animated movie.

On the Billboard 200 albums list, the Encanto soundtrack is now No. 1 for the third week in a row (dated February 5).

According to MRC Data, the set sold 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S in the week ending January 27 - an increase of 11 percent from the previous week.

"Bruno" dethrones Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" throughout January, and now the catchy Encanto soundtrack tune has moved up to No. 1 this week, being at par with Alan Menken's "A Whole New World," featuring Brad Kane and Lea Salonga.

Both songs are the only original tunes from Disney animated films that have reached the Billboard Hot 100 summit.

In addition, Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (1994) and Vanessa Williams' "Colors of the Wind" from the Pocahontas (1995) soundtrack, which both reached No. 4, are the only other songs from animated Disney films to reach the top five positions in the U.S.

According to Billboard, "Bruno" has surpassed Adele's "Easy On Me" as the nation's top track thanks to 34.9 million U.S. streams, with more than twice as many as Adele hit grabbing just 14.1 million streams.

Encanto's Soundtrack Not A Big Hit - At First

"Encanto" got off to a slow start during Thanksgiving weekend, taking in a $92.6 million box office haul - the latest in a series of films targeted at young children that have struggled to draw families back to the theaters after the pandemic.

The movie's soundtrack, which includes eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted at No. 197 on the Billboard 200 album list, a mediocre result.

When "Encanto" began streaming on Disney+ on Christmas Eve, the movie and its soundtrack blew up. A number of songs from the film were featured in the Hot 100, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno" at No. 1 and "Surface Pressure" at No. 9.

What Is It About 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Billboard's senior director of music Jason Lipshutz was not surprised that the song had risen so quickly because everybody could stream it.

Following the regular flood of Christmas music and fall releases from famous artists, the Grammy-nominated single was boosted by huge Spotify streams and trending TikTok videos as people looked for the next big thing.

Parenting and relationships editor at Good Housekeeping Marisa LaScala believes that "Let It Go" still has the edge over "Bruno." The Encanto tune is faster and more complicated for kids to sing and has a less emotional connection.

But it has a potential to become just as popular, owing to its danceable mix of cha-cha and hip hop and its cunning lyrics about a potential villain.

The great Disney breakout songs, according to Lipshutz, don't really perform like "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which is more about plot continuation, unlike ballads, "Colors of the Wind," and "Let It Go."

But Lipshutz thinks it doesn't really matter as it's the "catchiest song."

