Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute and post a heartwarming message for her husband, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Bundchen took to Instagram to post a loving photo of their family, with Brady at the center and Gisele hugging her two sons in a stadium.

"What a ride @TomBrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know a thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game," Gisele started in her heartfelt caption, adding that she became so knowledgeable about the sport Brady plays that it made her believe that she is better than the referees.

Tom Brady Wife: Gisele Bundchen Says She Is Proud of Buccaneers Quarterback

Bundchen then expressed how "proud" she is of her husband, claiming that she was in "awe" of Brady's dedication and his achievement through the years.

She then highlighted that Brady left a "legacy" for future generations to see despite his decision to retire from NFL. Bundchen then emphasized that Brady is always focusing on achieving his goals and that the Buccaneers quarterback "never complained" on the bruises, aches and pains he sustained while playing football.

Gisele hinted that Brady is dedicated to his "new endeavors," adding that Brady is "excited" to the next chapter of his life. However, Bundchen did not specify what will Brady focus on.

"There is nothing you can't achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm excited as you are for what the future holds," Tom Brady's wife furthered. Bundchen then concluded her heartfelt message by thanking the fans who support Brady and their family "for so many years."

Bundchen's heartwarming message for her husband came days after she was placed under fire and blamed for the retirement of the Buccaneers QB.

Buccaneers Star Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement

Tom Brady's wife posted her tribute on Instagram just hours after her husband announced that he would retire from NFL, days after speculations and rumors circled on the quarterback.

According to CBS Sports, Tom took to his social media accounts, including Instagram, to announce his exit from the league, claiming that it is now the time for him to "focus" his time and energy on other things that "require" his attention.

Brady noted that his decision to leave his team and the NFL came after his reflection in the past few weeks by asking himself "difficult questions." He then concluded that it is for the best to leave the NFL field to "the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Aside from announcing his retirement, Brady also took the time to thank several people he worked with in the NFL such as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, his agent Don Yee, Bucs staffers and employees, and his fans.

Brady also thanked his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children Jack, Benny and Vivi, who served as his "inspiration." He emphasized that his family is his "greatest achievement."

Brady then paid tribute to his wife for letting him play on the previous 22 seasons of the NFL.

"I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career... Te amo amo da minha vida," Brady said.

Brady concluded that his life after NFL would be a "work in progress," highlighting that he would take it "day by day."

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

