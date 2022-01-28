Tom Brady's retirement as the quarterback of Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed imminent, as multiple sources claimed on Friday that he was preparing for the move after his 22 seasons in the NFL.

CBS Sports HQ reported Brady's upcoming retirement, citing a source close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The development on Brady's plan to retire came as he was far less declarative about his future playing after their team lost to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Multiple sources from the quarterback's inner circle also shared that they believe Brady will announce his retirement in the coming days. However, the insiders did not provide a specific date on when will Brady drop the bomb and exit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He understands the ramifications that his decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the payoffs. Whatever he decided, I'd expect he announces it soon," a source close to Brady noted.

The source also said that despite wanting to retire, Brady is still "very respectful of the game" and that the quarterback has a "great respect" for the Tampa organization for all it has done for him.

Tom Brady Retirement: Sports Analyst Says QB Would Retire Then Come Back on NFL

In light of Tom Brady's NFL retirement, Sports Analyst and former quarterback Tom Romo said on Friday that the player could retire and then come back to NFL.

Romo made his comments during an interview with CBS Mornings on Friday, claiming that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still "playing great" on the field.

"I think, sneakily, there's a chance Tom Brady retires and could come back in two years... This is just crazy, but he's like a bionic man. He's not hurt. He's still playing great," Romo said in the interview as reported by Fox News.

Romo further noted that Brady would need to "refresh" like other athletes such as Michael Jordan, adding that the quarterback may need two years away from the field and "maybe start another challenge."

Aside from this team's loss against Los Angeles Rams last week, Brady was also placed at the center of some controversies, such as when he was caught in Antonio Brown's dramatic exit with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Brown burning him speaking ill against their friendship.

Tom Brady Retirement From NFL

Tom Brady opened up about his NFL retirement this week, and he revealed that his wife, Giselle Bundchen, could play a potential role in his decision.

In a podcast interview on Monday, Brady revealed his wife's "pain" whenever he is out in the field playing Brady noted that Giselle is hurting when she sees him getting hit while playing on the field.

He said his wife and kids need what they deserve from him as the pillar of their family. He added that his decision to retire will involve his family, noting that it's not always what he wants, but it's what they want as a family.

