Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his silence on the rumors of his NFL retirement on Monday, as his wife Gisele Bundchen was placed under fire over his alleged exit.

Speaking to his Sirius XM podcast "Let's Go" with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady commented on the retirement rumors that are swirling around, claiming that he is still in the process of deciding whether he would continue playing or not, ET reported.

"I'm still going through the process I said I was going through... When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision," the Buccaneers signal-caller shared.

Brady also added that he is taking his decision-making "day by day," per Yahoo Sports.

Brady said "I know there's a lot of interest...when I know, I'll know...

"For me, it’s literally day to day. I’m trying to evaluate everything I do...I'll take it day by day and take it by the moments...'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady Retirement: Buccaneers QB Comments on Media Culture

Aside from breaking his silence on his retirement rumors, Tom Brady also called out ESPN's Adam Schefter, who broke the news of his alleged retirement.

Brady commented on the media culture in general, claiming that "we are in such an era of... being in front of the news."

It can be recalled that Schefter broke the news on Saturday, claiming that Brady would retire from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league.

However, that claim was denied by his father, Tom Brady Sr., calling the article a "total conjecture." The elder Brady also noted that the report about his son exiting from the league was "absolutely wrong."

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

As the report went viral, Brady's agent, Don Yee, said that Tom is the only one who can "express his plans with accuracy," contending that the report on Saturday did not have it.

On Monday, Brady also commented on the attention of NFL fans on his retirement rumors. He noted that the focus of the fans should have been on the AFC and NFC championships instead of his rumored exit.

"The focus should be on those great games... I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn't turn out that way," Brady said in the podcast.

Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Backlash Over Retirement Rumors

Brady's comments on his retirement rumors came a day after fans blamed his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for his exit in NFL.

Fans were quick to rip Brady's wife as they took to Twitter to blame Bundchen for his retirement.

One user sarcastically thanked Brady's wife, identifying themselves as "NFL defenses."

Gisele breaking our hearts https://t.co/wD1OY4wyph — joao pedro (@joaopedro120402) January 29, 2022

Another user said that Gisele was "breaking their hearts," as he quoted a tweet from a sports reporter saying that Brady's teammates would be surprised if he plays next season.

I hate you Gisele — Conor (@Boston__Conor) January 29, 2022

One fan simply expressed that he hates Gisele Bundchen.

The fans' hate on Gisele came after Tom Brady revealed earlier this month that he was open to retirement, citing that his wife is struggling whenever he gets hit on the field.

Despite the hate Gisele Bundchen has received, Tom Brady has not yet officially announced whether he will retire or continue playing for the Buccaneers.

