Amid all the Tom Brady retirement rumors, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback actually has another reason to delay his NFL exit plan.

On Sunday, Spotrac took to Twitter to reveal that Brady is about to receive $15 million on February 4, which is part of his $20 million signing bonus with the Buccaneers.

FYI: This $15M is not a new bonus, rather a deferred payment from Brady’s March 2021 signing bonus. It’s a fully vested bonus of which $15M has not yet been paid out. February 4th is that payment date, not a trigger for TB to earn it or else. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 30, 2022

"Seems like something a guy or a gal would want to have a process before making any life-changing career decisions official," Spotrac wrote.

According to Metro, the 15 million signing bonus Brady is set to receive is part of the one-year extension that he signed last March.

However, Brady's decision to retire from his current team would cost him a lot of money. According to USA Today, the Buccaneers could reclaim $16 million from Brady's bonus if he decides to call it a career.

Tom Brady Retirement: Brady Sr., Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Share Comments

The revelation of the $15 million pay-out Brady could receive came after his father, Tom Brady Sr., commented on the retirement issue surrounding the Buccaneers quarterback.

NFL Network's Mike Girardi reportedly spoke with Brady's father, who commented that the reports about his son opting for retirement are not true. According to the Brady patriarch, the 44-year-old signal-caller "has not made any final decision."

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

"This Mike is a total conjecture. Tommy has not made any final decision one way or the other and anybody else that he has is absolutely wrong," Brady's father said.

Sports reporter Michael Silver also took to Twitter on Sunday to say Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has confirmed that Brady has not yet decided on his retirement. Silver then noted that Licht is respecting the quarterback's process and "waiting for a definitive answer."

Pump the brakes for a bit.

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” https://t.co/1pb7AC4U45 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians echoed what Licht said, claiming that Brady has not yet advised their team about his decision whether to retire or return for another season. Arians noted that Brady's agent, Donald Yee, informed them that the QB has not yet made up his mind if he wasn't to retire or not.

"He knows the reality of football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon," Yee said.

Tom Brady Retirement: Coming Soon?

Tom Brady's father retaliated on the claims about the quarterback's retirement, a day after multiple sources confirmed that the quarterback's exit in NFL was "imminent."

Multiple sources from Brady's inner circle said that the QB may announce his retirement in the coming days, but the sources did not provide a specific time and day when he could make his exit announcement.

"He understands the ramifications that his decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage playoffs. Whatever he decided, I'd expect he announces it soon," a source close to Brady said, as mentioned in an earlier report.

According to reports, Tom Brady's retirement could add to the potential losses of the Buccaneers, as their other players such as Leonard Fourtnette, Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronowski are set to become free agents.

