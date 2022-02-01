Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has come face-to-face against U.S. Border Patrol agents in a meeting last week regarding the immigration policy and other agency concerns.

The back and forth between Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and his agents were heard from a leaked video, which was obtained by media outlet Townhall.

Mayorkas said, as heard in the audio, that CBP is not particularly keen on the policies of the current administration. He added that, however, that is the reality and should see what they can do within the bounds of the policies, according to an Axios report.

A Yuma, Arizona border patrol agent reportedly turned his back to Mayorkas, adding that the DHS secretary had turned his back on agents.

Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas tweeted about the audio, saying that the meeting did not go well between Mayorkas and agents.

EXCLUSIVE: I was given audio of DHS Sec Mayorkas' meeting with Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector today. It did not go well. One agent turned his back on Mayorkas.



Mayorkas admitted the border is the worse it's been in over 20 years, "if not ever." https://t.co/hAdryUWeke — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 26, 2022

Mayorkas then told the Yuma CBP agent that they can turn their backs on him, but that he will never turn his back on them.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meeting With Border Patrol Agents

Mayorkas was heard in the audio telling agents that the job gets more difficult throughout 2021, adding that apprehending families and kids was not what they signed up to do, according to a Townhall report.

The DHS secretary said that his department is working with the Mexican government to stop migrants before reaching the U.S.

One agent challenged Mayorkas, asking how the CBP can ensure border security when the policies instilled by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are making them unable to execute their jobs.

Currently, CBP agents have been delegated the task of processing thousands of illegal migrants. Another agent said that it was "demoralizing" to see politicians and others portray CBP agents as the evil side of the situation.

The agent cited situations when they often save illegal immigrants from injury and death. One agent said that good men are "doing nothing," adding that Mayorkas is allowing illegal migrants to be transported to communities.

Ortiz then said that agents are being restrained by the policies and the politics, according to an ABC 13 News report.

Former acting commissioner of CBP Mark Morgan described the situation as the "worst display of leadership" that he has seen in his career. Morgan added that Mayorkas was not listening to them and refusing to have a dialogue with the agents.

Rosas tweeted that one agent said that the border was better under former President Donald Trump, with sources saying that Mayorkas was "visibly upset."

One agent told Mayorkas the border was better under the Trump admin. Sources who were at the meeting tell me Mayorkas was visibly upset.



Border Patrol agents are pissed and they let Mayorkas know about it today.https://t.co/hAdryUWeke — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she is not aware of the leaked video and audio of CBP agents and Mayorkas' meeting.

Jen Psaki admits that she isn't aware of leaked video of Border Patrol agents ripping DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Ortiz to their faces: pic.twitter.com/L53AO9LnXm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2022

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona shared his two cents on the meeting on Twitter, clamoring for Mayorkas' resignation.

Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign NOW — and if he doesn’t, congress needs to dig in. 1/https://t.co/K06apXjrNH — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 26, 2022

Mayorkas addressed the concerns of agents that they were being "demonized," saying that he had threats against him against his life and the life of his family.

Meanwhile, DHS has yet to release a comment addressing the issue.

